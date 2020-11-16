There may be many empty chairs at the holiday table in 2020, but for those who are grieving for a loved one, one of those chairs is permanently empty. Wondering how to make it through the days and weeks ahead can seem like a daunting task. Grief at the holidays is especially poignant because those around us are anticipating family homecomings and reunions, while the bereaved are dreading another reminder of who is missing.
Each year Rainbow Hospice Care offers an annual holiday grief program with practical tips for people facing the holidays as they struggle with the death of a loved one. The program format had to change somewhat this year to a virtual service in light of the pandemic, but the public is invited to watch the event on Rainbow’s YouTube channel (the link can be found on Rainbow’s Facebook and website, www.rainbowhospicecare.org). The recorded service will air at three different times, first starting Monday, Nov. 16 at noon, along with Wednesday, Nov.18 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 21 at 11 a.m.
Live grief support will also be available during each of the three showtimes by calling Rainbow’s phone number (920) 674-6255.
“We are thrilled to have a survivor of holiday grief share what she did to get through her first holiday season without her spouse,” said Rainbow Hospice Care Bereavement Counselor, Laura Wessels. “Our program will conclude with a candle lighting memorial service combined with music provided by Chaplain Steve Steele to allow the bereaved space to grieve and remember their loved one. While this program is virtual to keep everyone safe, we believe the program we have created is worth setting aside time to view.”
For more information about the ceremony or if you are interested in receiving a free copy of the booklet titled, Grief and the Holidays: Experiencing the Holidays and Special Occasions Without a Loved One, please call 920- 674-6255.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.