It is time to review your Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plan. Every year insurance companies can change their formularies, premiums, and deductibles. Medicare Open Enrollment is from Oct. 15-Dec. 7. For assistance with Plan Comparisons contact the ADRC (Aging and Disability Resource Center) of Jefferson County Benefit Specialists at 920-674-8734. This is a free service of the ADRC. You may also use the Medicare Plan Finder at www.medicare.gov which is an online tool to help you research various plans. I suggest going online and looking for what suits you best. Try it a few times before you commit to a Plan, so you fully understand your best option.
The ADRC and Fort HealthCare are also sponsoring a Boost Your Brain and Memory Class starting in Spring of 2022. They are looking for volunteers to facilitate the Boost Your Brain Series which will be held at Senior Centers in Jefferson County, including Club 55. Boost Your Brain Memory Class is a unique program that takes a holistic approach to improving brain health in older adults. Participants will learn new habits to maintain brain health while practicing new skills for better memory performance. Each session lasts about an hour and is video guided, with a scripted instructor manual for volunteers. We are looking for two volunteers at each location who are good at group facilitation or willing to learn! Contact Diane Lunde at Fort HealthCare, Inc at Diane.Lunde@forthc.com
An update about Guitar lessons: Dave Winters fell, and his arm is in a sling, but as soon as he is able, he is planning to go forward with lessons. If you called…you on his list.
Mark your calendars for Tuesday, October 19, when Lake Mills Police Officer Jessica Johnson will be at Club 55 for a Drug Take Back. This is a great time for you to dispose of any outdated medication, sharps or other medically related items that you are unsure of how to clear out of your medicine cabinet. Bring them to Club 55 from 12:30 – 3 for proper disposal.
Fall is a great time to come into Club 55 and try out some of the activities as the weather changes and limits outdoor fun. Look for our entire list on the Club 55 website at https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation/calendar-of-events-club55.cfm
Take time to take a walk or a drive to enjoy the Fall colors. Lack of rain seems to have limited the color of area trees!