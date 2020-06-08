Summer reading is a fun program designed to engage all age groups in exploring new ideas, books and activities. The program is free and there are no fees for any of the events or activities. As you read books and engage in the activities, you are eligible to win badges and prizes.
This year, the summer reading program all online and virtual through Beanstack. The best way to track your progress is through the Beanstack app or web site.
How it Works
To get the most out of your summer reading experience, we recommend that you create a Beanstack account. Parents can also create accounts for their children. In Beanstack, you can view the available activities, enter the books you have read, write book reviews and more. You will receive prizes as you progress and be entered into drawings at the end of the summer. To register, visit the Beanstack website or login through the app.
Beanstack app is available for iOS and Android, Beanstack opens in new window, then Beanstack will automatically direct you to the appropriate activities based on your age. There are four age groups: babies, children, teens, and adults. If you wish to be contacted about prizes and drawings, include an email address or telephone number as part of your Beanstack profile.
