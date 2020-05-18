May is designated ‘Older Americans Month’. May is derived from the Latin word maiores, “elders,” who were celebrated during the month. It is also named for the Roman goddess Maia, who oversaw the growth of plants. As the older generation, we are encouraged to tell our stories to the people we live with or to write them down to share with family.
As our world has gotten away from storytelling, giving way to social media, we have lost many family memories. Share with your family how you got through hard times in the past, what school was like for you as a child, what hobbies you have, share what is important to you. The current situation with the Corona virus will be talked about for years to come, talking about the past provides a framework for future storytelling.
The newspapers have had pictures of the thousands of lunches that area school districts have been providing to students. It reminded me of lunches taken to school as a child. There was no hot lunch program at our country school and my memory of a favorite lunch was when we were out of so many groceries and Mom had not had time to make bread so she would send us off without lunch, but drop them off after she had been to the store. That lunch was usually a cold hotdog sandwich with ketchup on soft squishy bread, like Wonder bread (which we rarely had). It is one of the only memories I have of lunch and is probably because I thought of it as special. When I was teaching, and we went on field trips the lunch that students brought was usually a highlight for them because it was special.
Our next contest is ‘Your Favorite Childhood Game’. Enter the drawing by submitting your favorite childhood game and why you liked it. Send to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us by midnight on Monday, May 25, for a drawing on Tuesday, May 26. The winner will receive a 500 piece puzzle. Vicki Wickliffe was the winner of the recipe contest drawing. Thanks for all of your entries.
I received an email from Lester who had researched the question I had about a ‘moonset’. It is indeed called a moonset when the moon sets for the day, but admittedly I had never used or heard that word used as the definition for it. You learn something new every day!
