On our way to Hartford, we saw the Tree-Ripe truck at Farm and Fleet in Watertown, so we stopped and bought 2 boxes. Hubby took a day and helped me can 24 pints of peaches. When the truck came to Lake Mills, we bought 3 boxes. Again, we canned another 14 quarts and we gave some to the kids and grand kids to eat. Regrets? No! They were oh so good and juicy! Yum!!
I was saddened to hear today of the passing of former resident, Darleen. She had been at Alden Estates the last couple of years to get the extra help she needed. We missed her when she left the Pines, and we will forever miss her now. Our prayers and sympathy go out to the Orcutt family.
Our butterfly lady has been very busy. You might have seen the front page photo in the Lake Mills Leader for releasing a record 12 butterflies at one time. She is now waiting for some to go into their chrysalis, and I didn’t even count how many others are in their chrysalis, slowly transforming into butterflies. Plus, at this writing, she had a butterfly that was waiting to be released! The patience and love and care she puts into these butterflies is way beyond words, and totally awesome to watch!
Did you know that Aug. 6 was National Root Beer Float Day? Quite a few of the residents didn’t until they came down to the Gathering Room to enjoy one of the floats being offered. Floats were offered in the morning and in the afternoon. Anther activity they enjoyed was card bingo. What? You never played it…it’s just a deck of cards that you deal out and use another deck to call the card off. Prizes were awarded until they were gone, and treats were offered.
We had a nice group of ladies down to create and make their own greeting cards, and they liked is so much we will be doing that again this month! I so enjoy venturing into the first floor laundry room, where I can look out the window and see the flower garden! Thank you to the efforts of some of the ladies who so faithfully work out there to keep those weeds out of the flowers, it is so appreciated and it looks totally awesome! I leave you with this quote by Alexander Dumas, “Friendship consists in forgetting what one gives and remembering what one receives.”
