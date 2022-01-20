The College of Arts and Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is pleased to announce the full lineup of over 100 events for Spring 2022.
Events range from music concerts featuring faculty and guest artist performers to theatre productions built and run by students, dance concerts, public lectures and visual art exhibits. Some events are ticketed, but the majority of event offerings are free and open to the public.
For the most up to date information on all events happening in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, please visit www.uww.edu/coac/events. Masks are still required for any individual entering a campus building regardless of vaccination status. Do not come to campus if you are ill. For the most up to date campus safety information, visit the Warhawks are Back webpage at the link below. uww.edu/warhawks-are-back.
Music Mosaics Concert Series
UW-Whitewater Piano Trio - Sunday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the Light Recital Hall
What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than with the beautiful music of the UW-Whitewater Piano Trio performing two distinctive masterpieces from the Romantic period: Felix Mendelssohn's second piano trio and the Gabriel Faure piano trio.
The Vent Faculty Woodwind Trio
Thursday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the Light Recital Hall
The Vent Faculty Woodwind Trio (flute, clarinet, and saxophone) will performs a wide variety of music from J.S. Bach to Chinese-born American composer, Lei Liang. The program will include a premiere of a new work by Christian Ellenwood as well as MyungHee Chung, piano.
Whitewater Brass Quintet
Sunday, April 10 at 3 p.m. in the Light Recital Hall
Closing out the Mosaics concert series for the 21/22 season, this concert includes music of Crespo, Koetsier, and more. Faculty performers, Dafydd Bevil, horn, Mike Dugan, trombone, Chris Ramaekers, trumpet, and John Tuinstra, tuba welcome Dr. Matthew Onstad, assistant professor of trumpet at UW-Whitewater.
Theatre and Dance Season
“The Harpies” & “Signor Deluso” one-act operas directed by Bruce Cohen and musical director Robert Gehrenbeck
Feb. 20 and 26 at 2 p.m. & Feb. 22 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. in Barnett Theatre
Two one-act operas for one evening of musical enjoyment. “The Harpies” focuses on Phineus, a sightless oracle, whose attempts to enjoy his dinner are thwarted by the Harpies. An operatic spoof of Greek mythology, this opera will leave you laughing and wondering who will win the battle of wills. “Signor Deluso” is a comedy of layered misunderstandings. Signor Deluso rushes to revive Célie after she faints in the town square, leading his wife to think they are lovers. Célie is being forced to marry wealthy Valère, but she is in love with another. Just when everything appears to be hopelessly embroiled, the maid enters in the nick of time and saves the day.
“DanceScapes ‘22”
Artistic Director: Barbara Grubel - March 12 - 13 at 2 p.m. & March 14 - 15 at 7:30 p.m.
Barnett Theatre - tickets.uww.edu
DanceScapes ’22 returns to live audiences in Barnett Theatre. An annual audience favorite, this concert features works from UW-Whitewater faculty members, award-winning guest artist Li Chiao Ping, student choreographers Kayley Stoner and Teresa Krogmann, and for the very first time, a piece choreographed and performed by alumni. A showcase of unique talent nurtured in our studios, we hope you’ll join us as we celebrate the shared experience of live performance.
“The Busybody” - by Susanna Centlivre, directed by Sara J. Griffin
April 26 – 29 at 7:30 p.m., April 30 at 2 p.m. **, and May 1 at 2 p.m. in Barnett Theatre
Parents just don't understand! In a time when arranged marriages were the social expectation, a renegade couple and their friends plot to escape the lousy marriages their controlling caretakers have set up. Will a nosey nobleman ruin their plans or save the day? Join us for this hilarious Restoration comedy full of adventure, love and wit.
**The performance on April 30 at 2 p.m. will take place at the outdoor city of Whitewater Amphitheatre. Tickets are not required for the outdoor performance, but donations are suggested in a ‘Pay What You Can’ format. All proceeds will benefit the student theatre organization, Theta Alpha Phi and the Department of Theatre and Dance.
Free events
Crossman Gallery
Student Juried Exhibition - Tuesday, Feb. 1 – Friday, Feb. 25
Delta Omicron Recital - Thursday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the Light Recital Hall
University/Community Band - Monday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the Light Recital Hall
Opera Workshop - Tuesday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. in the Light Recital Hall
Saxophone Studio - Sunday, April 3 at 3 p.m. in the Light Recital Hall
BFA Entry and Junior Review
Monday, April 18 – Friday, April 22 in Crossman Gallery - Guest Artist David Caplan, piano & In-Ae Ha, piano - Friday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. in the Light Recital Hall
Cellist David Caplan and pianist In-Ae Ha, known for their expressive musicianship and flawless technique, will be performing masterpieces by Bach, Beethoven, and Brahms in this free concert!
BFA Senior Exhibition - Monday, May 2 – Friday, May 6 in Crossman Gallery
University/Community Band - Monday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the Light Recital Hall
