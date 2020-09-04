Shown above left to right are: Agent and Grief-Sensitive Schools Initiative Ambassador Jenny McAdow of New York Life’s Wisconsin General Office, presenting a $500 Grief-Sensitive Schools Initiative grant check to Principal Steve Gartner, Mitch Giovannettone, Megan Proeber, and Megan Prater of St. Paul school. The grant will be used to support bereaved students and their families in the school community.