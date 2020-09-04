Grief-sensitive designation
Shown above left to right are: Agent and Grief-Sensitive Schools Initiative Ambassador Jenny McAdow of New York Life’s Wisconsin General Office, presenting a $500 Grief-Sensitive Schools Initiative grant check to Principal Steve Gartner, Mitch Giovannettone, Megan Proeber, and Megan Prater of St. Paul school. The grant will be used to support bereaved students and their families in the school community.

St. Paul Lutheran Church and School has been designated a “Grief-Sensitive School” by the New York Life Foundation, receiving a $500 Grief-Sensitive Schools Initiative grant to help create a bereavement support plan and encourage ongoing staff development in order to better support its grieving students.

Schools confront issues of grief and loss every day: 1 in 14 U.S. children* will experience the death of a parent or sibling by age 18. Studies show that unresolved grief can have a social and emotional impact on children, leading to behavioral issues and poor performance in school. Yet educators often feel under-prepared to lend support to their students, with the vast majority of teachers reporting they have not received any bereavement training.

The Grief-Sensitive Schools Initiative – a pioneering effort that utilizes New York Life’s workforce to help equip local schools to care for the grieving students in their midst – is an extension of the work of the Coalition to Support Grieving Students, a collaboration among leading K-12 professional organizations to develop and deliver best-in-class grief support resources to educators.

*Results from the Childhood Bereavement Estimation Model (CBEM) developed by Judi’s House/JAG Institute www.judishouse.org/CBEM.

