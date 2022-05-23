May 26 - June 1
CHRIST EV. LUTHERAN (LCMS)
403 Mulberry St., Lake Mills
Office: 920-648-2190
Pastor David Dukovan
Worship Services are now being held on Sundays.
Services will also be available at
Sunday ~ (9:15 a.m.) Christ Kids, (10 a.m.) Worship with Communion
Wednesday ~ (10 a.m.) Bible Class
FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST
307 W. Madison St., Lake Mills, WI 53551
920-648-5813
Pastor Lance Lackore
Office hours 9 a.m. — noon Monday — Thursday
Watch Sunday Worship Services on Lake Mills TV
Channel 994 or 98 — Mon. 2 & 6:50 p.m.; Tues. 7:20 a.m., 2 & 6:50 p.m.
Visit us on Facebook to view weekly services and announcements.
Sunday ~ (8:30 a.m.) Bible Study — Classroom, (9 a.m.) Coffee Hour — Warm Room, Choir Practice — Sanctuary, (10 a.m.) Worship Service
LAKE MILLS MORAVIAN
301 College St., Lake Mills
920-648-5412
office@lakemills
Rev. David Sobek
Friday ~ (9 a.m.) Plant Sale - Upper Parking Lot
Saturday ~ (9 a.m.) Plant Sale - Upper Parking Lot, (4 p.m.) Worship
Sunday ~ (10 a.m.) Worship
Monday ~ (9 a.m.) No Line Dancing (Memorial Day)
Wednesday ~ (9 a.m.) Reaching Out Respite — Matt., (6:30p.m.) CEC Meeting, (7:30 p.m.) AA
LAKE MILLS UNITED METHODIST
271 E. Prospect St., Lake Mills
920-648-2614
Office: Mon. — Thurs. 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Reverend Edwin Vargas
Sunday ~ (10 a.m.) In-person Worship, Drive-in Style Worship — “Parking Lot Praise” Tune your radio to 87.9 FM., or meet us online. (6 p.m.) HS Youth Group
Monday ~ (6 p.m.) Kids Club 4k-4th Grade
Wednesday ~ (6:30 p.m.) MS Youth Group
REAL HOPE COMMUNITY CHURCH
1345 Stonehedge Ln., Lake Mills
(Near entrance of Brookstone Subdivision) • 920-648-3500
Pastors Craig Legel and Russell Thomas
email: info@realhopecc.com
Check the church website and Facebook page for
more information.
Sunday ~ (9:15 a.m.) Sunday School for all, (10 a.m.) Time of Hospitality, (10:30 a.m.) Worship Gathering
Wednesday ~ (6 p.m.) AWANA for kids ages 3 years to 5th grade, Youth Group 6-12th grade
ROCK LAKE BAPTIST
191 E. Pine St., Lake Mills
920-648-8998
Pastor Rob Stroup
email: rlbclm@gmail.com
Livestreaming services will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Wednesday, 10:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday on the church website, RLBCLM.org.
ST. GABRIEL the ARCHANGEL CATHOLIC CHURCH
LAKE MILLS AND JOHNSON CREEK
Father Alex Carmel
Parish number
920-648-2468
web: St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish(stgabriellmjc.com)
MASS SCHEDULE
Saturday, May 28 ~ (4 p.m.) Reconciliation, (5 p.m.) Mass Lake Mills
Sunday, May 29 ~ (8 & 11 a.m.) Lake Mills, (9:30 a.m.) Johnson Creek
Monday, May 30 ~ No Mass
Tuesday, May 31 ~ (8 a.m.) Lake Mills
Wednesday, June 1 ~ (8 a.m.) (Johnson Creek)
Thursday, June 2 ~ (8 a.m.) Lake Mills
Friday, June 3 ~ (8 a.m.) Reconciliation, (8:30 p.m.) Mass at Johnson Creek
ST. PAUL EV. LUTHERAN
Pastors Bruce McKenney, Timothy Nass, and
Douglas Tomhave
1530 S. Main St., Lake Mills
920-648-2235
Weekend Service on Ch. 994
Thursday ~ (6:30 p.m.)Ascension Worship Service
Saturday ~ (6:30 p.m.) Worship w/Lord's Supper
Sunday ~ (8 & 10:30 a.m.) Worship w/Lord's Supper
Monday ~ (6:30 p.m.) Worship w/Lord's Supper
Tuesday ~ (8 a.m.) Women’s Bible Study
Wednesday ~ (9 a.m.) Bible Class, (6:30 p.m.) School Board
TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH — ELCA
346 W. Pine St., Lake Mills
920-648-2717
Pastor Mark Dressel
email: pastormark@trinitylm.com
Live-stream services at www.trinitylm.com/live
Sunday ~ (8:15 & 10 a.m.) In Person Worship & Live Streamed, (9:30 a.m.) Adult Bible Study, Fellowship Hour
Tuesday ~ (6:45 p.m.) Handbell Rehearsals
Wednesday ~ (6:15 p.m.) Worship w/Communion (In Person & Live-Stream)