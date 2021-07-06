It was a beautiful July 4th evening for the fireworks to return to the Seljan grounds and once again be able to enjoy local fireworks. If you saw people walking with a lawn chair or blanket heading toward East Lake Street, chances are they were heading for the fireworks display. Thank you to the Fireworks Committee and to all who contributed financially.
The Town and Country Days Parade was able to be held between the showers and by the look on faces and the number of people gathered along the parade route it was a success. It was also a reminder that we are moving forward with many of the familiar activities that we took for granted. That probably was the reason that I felt so connected/emotional/grateful as I marched the familiar route and realized I was connected in so many ways to these people that were waving to us. It is like reading a book that takes place in small-town America, only we are living it! Our very own ‘Norman Rockwellville’!
Pat Forest is returning to Club 55 and will be leading a card making class on Thursday mornings at 10:45 a.m. Pat will be supplying much of the materials and directions needed but bring a scissors and glue. This was a popular class when we were able to meet before COVID, and Eleanor stepped in to lead the group when Snowbird Pat went to Arizona for the winter. There is no charge for this class.
Bingo continues to be a popular way to spend an afternoon here at RLAC. Our next bingo is scheduled for Wednesday, July 14 from 1-2:30 p.m. We have the bingo cards, and chips, but you may bring your own dabbers or markers if you prefer. We also supply some fun prizes. This is a free game so come and join in.
The weather has been so iffy, but the Monday bike rides will still happen if there is no rain. We meet at RLAC, 229 Fremont Street, at 9 a.m. for a group ride. Please wear a helmet. These are casual rides for all abilities.
The kayaking group meets on Friday mornings at 9 a.m. at the Fire Station. Please bring your life jacket and kayak. We do have a couple of kayaks to loan so if you are interested in trying this and need to borrow one, call Club 55 at 920-728-2176 to see availability.
Foot Care for July is scheduled for Wednesday, July 14. Appointments are scheduled from 9:30 — 11:10 a.m. with Deb our foot care RN. Call 920-728-2176 to make an appointment. Bring your own towel, $15.
Our calendar of events for July can be found at https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation/calendar-of-events-club55.cfm This includes our daily schedule of cards, games, exercise, and special activities.
Club 55 has resumed full hours and schedule. We are open from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Monday 9 a.m. Group Bike Ride/ Meet at RLAC, please wear a helmet, 1 p.m. Mah-jongg
Tuesday 10 a.m. Exercise with Diane, free half hour strengthening core and
Balance, appropriate for all abilities, 10:45 a.m. Dominoes/board games/puzzles, 12:30 p.m. Canasta
Wednesday 11 a.m. Knit-Wits Knitting, hand sewing, crocheting, etc., also Cards 500/Painting with Carolyn, 2:30 p.m. Bia Meal pick-up
Thursday 10 a.m. Exercise with Diane, 10:45 a.m. Dominoes, Board games, and Card Making Craft with Pat, 12:30 p.m. Euchre/ Cards
Friday 9 a.m. Kayaking Group: Meet at the Fire Station with your kayak and life jacket. Parking is available and the group will then move through the channel to the lake for a nice paddle.
Please sign the Club 55 book that is in the hallway when you arrive. You may use the fitness area if you are signed into Club 55. We are interested to see the number of community members that take advantage of having a gathering place to socialize.