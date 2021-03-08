The Lakeside Lutheran Warrior Dance Team (WDT), composed of three seniors, a sophomore and two freshman dancers, has seen early success as it recently entered its 2021 competition season.
On Feb. 20, at the Franklin Sabre Showdown, WDT was entered in all three areas of competition, Jazz, Kick and Pom. They came home with two firsts in Division 3, in Jazz and Kick, along with a third in Division 4 pom. The next weekend, Feb. 27, they earned seconds in both D3 Jazz and Kick at the Redbird Rumble at DePere High School. After the upcoming Ashwaubenon Invite March 6, the team will spend time honing their Jazz and Kick routines for the Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches (WACPC) regional competition March 20, which they have elected to compete in virtually. From regionals they may have the opportunity to re-submit performance recordings at the State level in April. WACPC is planning to post a video of the Regional Results on March 21 at wacpc.com
The Warrior Dance Team is coached by former Lakeside dancer and alum Audra Jensen. Team members include seniors Lily Storlie, Lake Mills; Evelyn Terry, Ixonia; Jada Teteak, McFarland; sophomore Julianne Dollard, Deerfield; freshmen Naomi Jenson, Deerfield; and Kylee Krutsinger, Cottage Grove
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.