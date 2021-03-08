LLHS kick and pom team
Lakeside Lutheran Warrior Dance Team wears teal with white poms for its kick and pom routines at the Franklin Sabre Showdown. Pictured, back row, from left: Naomi Jensen, Julianne Dollard and Lily Storlie. Front row, from left: Evelyn Terry, Kylee Krutsinger and Jada Teteak.

 Contributed

The Lakeside Lutheran Warrior Dance Team (WDT), composed of three seniors, a sophomore and two freshman dancers, has seen early success as it recently entered its 2021 competition season.

On Feb. 20, at the Franklin Sabre Showdown, WDT was entered in all three areas of competition, Jazz, Kick and Pom. They came home with two firsts in Division 3, in Jazz and Kick, along with a third in Division 4 pom. The next weekend, Feb. 27, they earned seconds in both D3 Jazz and Kick at the Redbird Rumble at DePere High School. After the upcoming Ashwaubenon Invite March 6, the team will spend time honing their Jazz and Kick routines for the Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches (WACPC) regional competition March 20, which they have elected to compete in virtually. From regionals they may have the opportunity to re-submit performance recordings at the State level in April. WACPC is planning to post a video of the Regional Results on March 21 at wacpc.com

The Warrior Dance Team is coached by former Lakeside dancer and alum Audra Jensen. Team members include seniors Lily Storlie, Lake Mills; Evelyn Terry, Ixonia; Jada Teteak, McFarland; sophomore Julianne Dollard, Deerfield; freshmen Naomi Jenson, Deerfield; and Kylee Krutsinger, Cottage Grove

