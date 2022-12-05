Arts Alliance of Lake Mills glazing pottery bowls

Glazing pottery bowls for Souper Bowl Sunday, Feb. 5 2023.
This art activity is open to all abilities with guaranteed success. If you can hold a paint brush you can glaze a soup bowl
Glazing bowls will take place inside the main floor (voting space) of City Hall in Lake Mills Dec. 10 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All are invited to participate in this free Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills activity.
The second opportunity for glazing is to be held at the Senior Center in the Rock Lake Activity Center on Fremont Street in Lake Mills. Glazing begins at 1 p.m. and runs thru 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15.
A third opportunity to glaze will be held at the HUB downtown Lake Mills however the time and date are still in the works.
Bud Skupniewitz will then apply a clear glaze and do the final glaze firing in his studio. The two fourth grade classes at the Lake Mills Elementary School have been given bowls for each 4th grade student to glaze. Joe Kiefer with fire these bowls. All bowls will be for sale the day of the Souper Bowl, Sunday, Feb. 5.
The Souper Bowl is held in the LM Elementary school cafeteria beginning at 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Purchase price for a handmade bowl is $15, complete with soup, bread, drinks and varied desserts. All proceeds are divided equally to fund lunch money accounts in arrears and the Mary Ellen Vinz and Margot Peters art related Scholarships.