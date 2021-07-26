The State Fair will continue its honored tradition of family fun, education, and entertainment at a great value with plenty of discounts and deals on Fair admission during the Fair. The 2021 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by USCellular, will take place Thursday, Aug. 5 – Sunday, Aug. 15.
Thursday, Aug. 5, opening day of the Fair, is Wells Fargo $2 Day benefiting Hunger Task Force. Fairgoers receive $2 admission when they donate at least two cans of pears or peaches or make a cash donation outside any Fair admission entrance. A contactless, digital donation option will also be available starting in late July. This promotion begins at 11 a.m. and ends promptly at 5 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 6 is Celebrate Wisconsin Day presented by Travel Wisconsin. Wisconsin State Fair is showing its famous Wisconsin hospitality by offering a deal to those fairgoers who are visiting our great state. Visitors can buy two adult admission tickets for only $14 dollars when they present their out-of-state ID at any Fair ticket window.
On Tuesday, Aug. 10, Fairgoers can come hungry and sample a variety of Fair foods available at more than 30 food vendors who offer a variety of items at reduced prices during Crazy Grazin’ Day. Crazy Grazin’ brochures will be available at any Fair Information Center, and posters will be displayed at participating vendor locations. For a preview of the menu, visit Wistatefair.com.
On Wednesday, Aug. 11 during Meijer Day First responders, Healthcare and Grocery workers can receive free admission to the Fair by showing their company-issued ID or name badge. Redeem at any admission ticket window. Limit one admission per ID. Promotion will start at 11 a.m. and end promptly at 5 p.m.
For Prairie Farms Dairy Day, educators are eligible for free admission on Thursday, August 12 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. when you present your school-issued ID or name badge at any ticket window, courtesy of Prairie Farms Dairy. Limit one admission per ID. Promotion will start at 11 a.m. and end promptly at 3 p.m.
For Miller High Life Veterans & Military Recognition Day, Veterans, Military personnel and their family members will receive free admission to the Fair on Sunday, Aug. 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fairgoers who present a Military ID (DD214, VA ID, Military Common Access Card, or Dependent ID) at any admission entrance will receive free admission for themselves and up to three family members courtesy of Miller High Life. There will be a limit of four free admissions per ID. Promotion will start at 11 a.m. and end promptly at 5 p.m.
A State Fair Bargain Book is a must for families looking to visit the Fair on a budget. Bargain Books offer over 80 ways to save in 2021, including great deals on delicious food and beverages, gifts, merchandise, Fair souvenirs, and more. $4 Bargain Books are available now at the State Fair Ticket Office and online at Wistatefair.com through July 31 and can also be purchased during State Fair for $5 at select Fair Information Centers and all three Fair Wear locations. Proceeds for all Bargain Books will benefit the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation.
