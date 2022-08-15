Following is the list of blood donors from our Aug. 2, 2022, blood drive: Craig Bakken, Susannal Barnes, Ronnie Bartels, Kelly Bauer, Lisa Bollinger, Sarah Borchardt, Tim Borchardt, Charlene Cederberg, Rachel Cefalu, Holly Christian, Debra Courtois, Richard Courtois, David Cummings, Carol Eck, Alysondra Edwards, Bryce Edwards, Tracy Foster, Matthew Frankey, Gemma Giunta, Rose Goers, Dixie Gurkowski, Margaret Hanrahan, Carolyn Heidemann, Terry Heinz, Jane Hoeppner, Jennifer Jirsa, Kimberlee Kautzer, Kellie Kinderman, Jeffrey Knier, Carlton Kutzke, Linda Kutzke, Nancy Lange, Kenneth Lange, Janet Ludeman, April Lynch, Megan Marshall, Henry Mess, John Miller, Melicent Miller, Laura Miosi, Jane Mueller, Elizabeth Naughton, Valerie Nyman, Janet Peitz, Jenifer Pirkel, Libby Porter, Shelley Quandt, James Rath, Larry Raupp, Mark Rueth, Cynthia Schroeder, Eric Schultz, Lana Smith, Bryan Sullivan, Andrew Swanson, Catherine Thorman, Daniel Thousand, Kimberly Turner, Gwendalee Victor-Swinson, Travis Vitense, Nicole Wagner, Amanda Wallace, Bonnie Yount, Laura Ziebarth, and Paul Ziebarth.
Gallon donors are: two gallons: Sarah Borchardt; three gallons: Susannal Barnes; four gallons: Tim Borchardt; six gallons: Shelley Quandt;
10 gallons: Mark Rueth.
A total of 67 pints of blood were collected with the potential of helping 201 people.
Volunteers for the drive were: Billie Jo Kaden, Tracy Kruser, Carl Kutzke, Linda Kutzke, Marie Mertz, Mel Mertz, Norbert Peitz, Katie Roedl, Cindy Schroeder and Nancy Warren.
The Lake Mills Market provided the sandwiches, pickles, coffee & milk. Cookies and bars were donated by: Billie Jo Kaden, Lida Kutzke, Marie Mertz, Katie Roedl, Cindy Schroeder and Nancy Warren.
If there is anyone who might be interested in being a blood drive coordinator contact Marie Mertz at 920-988-0062.
The next Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, from 12 to 6 p.m. at the Lake Mills City Hall
Community Center. Call 800-733-2767 to make an appointment to donate.