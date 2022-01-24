Knickerbocker event sign-up now available
People are able to sign-up for Knickerbocker Ice Festival events online. Visit http://knickerbockericefest.com and click on each event for details and sign-up forms. For more information, contact Legendary Lake Mills, the newly combined Chamber of Commerce and Main Street program, at 920-648-3585 or 920-648-6721 or chamber@lakemills.org or director@lakemillsmainstreet.org.
Library hosting winter reading challenge
The L.D. Fargo Public Library is holding a winter reading challenge open to people of all ages. Log five hours and two reviews between Feb. 1 and March 5 to win a prize. Sign up on Beanstack at lakemills.beanstack.org.
Oak Hill Cemetery Association to meet Feb. 5
The annual meeting of the Oak Hill Cemetery Association of Waterloo will take place on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. The meeting will be held at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library, Waterloo. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m.
Library hosting story time shorts on Fridays
Join Miss Becca each Friday at 10 a.m. for L.D. Fargo Public Library virtual story time shorts. The online event is a shortened version of toddler storytime The shorts will be posted on the library’s website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Leader seeking veterans, current service members
Each year, The Lake Mills Leader contributes to Hometown News Group’s “We Shall Not Forget” publication, recognizing those who have served. The staff is again looking to speak with military veterans or current service members of any branch, including the National Guard, for inclusion in the publication. Any veterans or current service members with ties to Lake Mills, Milford or Aztalan who are interested in participating should contact leadereditor@hngnews.com or 920-648-2334.
Republican party to hold Feb. 6 caucus
Jefferson County Republican Party will hold its annual Caucus at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 6 at Carla’s Catering, 1525 Janesville Ave., Fort Atkinson. The Agenda includes delegate approval, reports and resolutions. Members in good standing may vote. Proposed resolutions may be submitted by Jan. 20 to Jim Braughler at jbbraughler@yahoo.com.
American Legion bingo
Bingo games are held at the Lake Mills American Legion Post 67 building. It will be held every first and third Friday of each month from 7-10 p.m. It will also be held on the fifth Fridays as applicable. (Exceptions: Dec. 31)
