School board holds reorganization meeting
The Lake Mills School Board held its annual reorganization meeting on April 25. Amy Litscher will serve as president and Brianna Behselich was chosen as vice president. Ken Eimers was elected to serve as the board clerk and Andrea Graham will serve as treasurer. The board also voted to change its meeting times from 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month to 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month.
City comprehensive plan survey now availableThe City of Lake Mills is updating its city-wide comprehensive plan to guide the its planning and development for years to come. People can complete a survey to provide input on the city’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and challenges are and what is most important to you. A link to the online survey can be found on the city’s website at https://www.ci.lake-mills.wi.us/. Paper copies are available at the municipal building and L.D. Fargo Public Library.
Sandbox sign up now open
The Lake Mills Optimist Club will be filling sandboxes on April 18. Sign up is now open for those who would like sand and live within the Lake Mills School District boundaries. Each residence will receive up to three wheelbarrows full of sand. To sign up contact Aaron Kuhl: kuhlpmllc@gmail.com with your name, address, and location of sandbox by April 16
School district hosting facility information sessionsThe Lake Mills School District will be hosting three information sessions on the proposed intermediate school. The sessions will review space needs, summarize planning efforts, share the proposed plan, and discuss public questions and feedback. Sessions are set for May 5 and 11; both will begin at 6 p.m. and held in the Lake Mills Elementary School’s gym.
Parks department seeking flowerbed volunteers
The Lake Mills Parks Department is seeking individuals, families, or groups to adopt flowerbeds downtown and in Lake Mills parks. Responsibilities may include planting, weeding, mulching, deadheading, and watering. People may also volunteer for short-term projects. For more information contact Vicki Wickliffe at 920-648-5370.
Annual Moravian Church plant sale set
The annual Lake Mills Moravian Plant sale, featuring flowers and vegetable, will be held May 6 and 7. A second sale weekend will be May 27 and 28. The sale will be held in the upper parking lot, 301 College St. Hours will be Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lakeside hosting May 7 car wash to benefit Ukraine
Lakeside Lutheran High School’s National Honor Society students are hosting a car wash at Lakeside on May 7 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with 100% of proceeds going to WELS Christian Aid & Relief to aid the Ukrainian Lutheran Church during this time of great need. Each car wash will cost $5.
Chess Club returns May 7
The monthly Chess Club returns to the L.D. Fargo Public Library on May 7. Beginner’s are invited to attend the 9 a.m. instruction gathering while more advanced players are welcome to join at 10 a.m. session on tactics, strategy and assessments. Games will begin at 11 a.m. The club is led by Dennis Doren and free to attend.
Trinity Youth drive-thru brat sale May 7
The Trinity Youth Drive-thru Brat Sale will be held Saturday, May 7, starting at 10 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church 346 W. Pine Street. Drive-through style service, limited contact, grilled brats or hotdogs, chips, dessert, individually wrapped condiments and water. Free-will donations will be accepted to support Trinity Youth’s trip to the youth gathering in 2024.
RLAC dance recital May 7
The Rock Lake Activity Center Dance Studio will host its spring dance recital May 7 at 10:30 a.m. The recital will be held in the auditorium of the Lake Mills High School. Tickets for the event are $5 and available through the Rock Lake Activity Center 229 Fremont St. or order online at www.rocklakeac.org. Tickets purchased the day of the event must be cash only.
May 11 Farmers & Artisan Market activitiesThe weekly Lake Mills Farmers & Artisan Market is held each Wednesday at Commons Park from 2-6 p.m. During the May 11 market, there will be a demonstration on container garden and representatives from Jefferson County Parks Department will be onsite with information on the many parks and trails. Children are invited to bring an old sneaker to the park to help plant a tennis shoe garden.
Downtown clean up slated for May 14
Volunteers of all ages are needed for a May 14 downtown clean up event hosted by Legendary Lake Mills. Volunteers will be tasked with picking up litter, trimming weeds and brush, and cleaning up downtown areas. Participants should report to Commons Park at 9 a.m.; they are asked to wear comfortable outdoor clothing and good shoes or boots and bring gardening gloves if available. Garbage bags and nitrile gloves will be provided. Adults are asked to supervise the safety of volunteers and s Some teams may be asked to drive to outlying areas of the city. The event will conclude with a noon pizza party in the Lions shelter at Commons Park.
Jefferson County GOP meet and greet May 16
Jefferson County GOP’s next Meet & Greet features Gubernatorial candidate Tim Ramthun, along with Attorney General candidates Eric Toney and Adam Jarchow. The event is 6 p.m., Monday, May 16 at Watertown Elks Lodge, 117 N. 1st Street, Watertown. For more information contact Chairman@JeffersonCountyRepublicanParty.com.
Friends seeking gardens for summer tour
The Friends of the L.D. Fargo Public Library will host a garden tour on Saturday, July 16. The Friends group is seeking gardeners who are willing to include their gardens on the tour. Funds raised during the garden tour will be used to sponsor programs and enrich activities at the library. Anyone interested in being on the tour should contact Vicki Wickliffe at 920-648-5370.
