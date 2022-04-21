LMASD retirees meeting April 21
The spring meeting of the Lake Mills Area School District retirees will be held April 21 at 4:30 p.m. The group will be gathering at Hering’s Fish Bowl, 137 Sandy Beach Road.
Sunshine Reach clothing drive set for April 23
Lake Mills non-profit Sunshine Reach is hosting an Earth Day clothing drive on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to support its children’s clothing giveaway. The group will be accepting gently used children’s clothing in the parking lot of Johnson Creek Premium Outlets, 575 Linmar Lane in Johnson Creek. Sunrise Reach asks that donations be clean and in good condition with no rips, tears, or stains. The organization will accept all sizes from infant through juniors. Gently used shoes and boots can also be donated.
Rotary hosting April 23 post-Prom event
The Lake Mills Rotary Club will be hosting a post-Prom event at Hering’s Fish Bowl, 137 Sandy Beach Road, on Saturday, April 23 from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. The event is open to any current Lake Mills High School or Lakeside Lutheran High School student. The event is free but tickets are required; tickets can be picked up at the high school guidance offices. There will be bowling, video games, pool, refreshments, and door prizes throughout the event.
Jefferson County GOP to host Meet & Greet April 25Jefferson County GOP is hosting a candidate Meet & Greet featuring state office candidates. The event is Monday, April 25, 6 to 8 p.m., at The Hay Loft, W2765 East Gate Drive, Watertown. For more information contact Chairman@JeffersonCountyRepublicanParty.com.
Historic tax credit workshop set for April 27
Legendary Lake Mills will host a one-hour historic tax credit workshop on April 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the community room of the municipal building. The speaker will be Claire Bushemi, a tax credit reviewer with the State Historic Preservation Office. his program is available to commercial and residential owners in the three designated historic districts in Lake Mills — downtown, South Main Street and Mulberry Street. If you don’t know if your building qualifies, call 920-648-3585.
Blood drive scheduled for April 28
A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 8:30 — 1:30 p.m. on April 28 at the Lake Mills High School lower gym, 615 Catlin Drive. Schedule a blood donation appointment today by visiting https://www.redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
RLAC hosting April 30 fundraiser
The Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont Street, is hosting a spring fundraising event — The Big Band Swing Dance — on Saturday, April 30. Dance lessons will be offered from 6:15-7 p.m. and live music from The Main Street Big Band will run from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are available online at rocklakeac.org or stop in to the center during office hours. All proceeds go towards supporting the programming efforts of the RLAC.
Trinity Youth drive-thru brat sale May 7
The Trinity Youth Drive-thru Brat Sale will be held Saturday, May 7, starting at 10 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church 346 W. Pine Street. Drive-through style service, limited contact, grilled brats or hotdogs, chips, dessert, individually wrapped condiments and water. Free-will donations will be accepted to support Trinity Youth’s trip to the youth gathering in 2024.
Friends seeking gardens for summer tourT
he Friends of the L.D. Fargo Public Library will host a garden tour on Saturday, July 16. The Friends group is seeking gardeners who are willing to include their gardens on the tour. Funds raised during the garden tour will be used to sponsor programs and enrich activities at the library. Anyone interested in being on the tour should contact Vicki Wickliffe at 920-648-5370.
How to submit a News Brief
News briefs can be submitted by emailing lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334. Briefs should include the date, time and location of the event and public contact information.