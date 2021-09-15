Club 55 to host Apple Fest
Club 55 Senior Center is inviting all older adults to ‘Apple Fest’ on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m. There will be apple pie and other apple desserts. This free gathering will include prizes and a chance to see what the senior center is all about. Rock Lake Activity Center is located at 229 Fremont Street in Lake Mills.
Moravian Church Spaghetti Dinner
The men’s fellowship of the Lake Mills Moravian Church is sponsoring a spaghetti carryout dinner, Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The menu includes spaghetti, vegetable, bread and dessert. Tickets are $10 for adults, $4 ages 6-12 and under 6 are free. Call Bob Hinzmann at 920-723-0862 or Ken Manske 920-222-6724 to order.
Pyramid City run/walk registration open
Registration is open for the Lake Mills Rotary Club’s annual Pyramid City 5k run/walk at Korth Park on Oct. 9. This year’s event will benefit the Rock River Community Clinic. The cost is $30 per person. Visit lakemillsrotaryclub.com and click on the register link.
Come explore Jefferson County 4-H
Have you ever wondered “What is 4-H?” or “How do my kids get involved? or “What does 4-H have to offer my child?” Jefferson County 4-H Program will be holding an Open House on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 4:30 — 7:30 p.m. at the Jefferson County Extension Office, 874 Collins Road in Jefferson. Everyone is welcome to attend. if you have questions or need additional information, call (920) 674-7295 or email atkara.loyd@wisc.edu
Library Genealogy Club
The Library hosts a monthly group of genealogists that meets the 4th Wednesday of the month at noon in the FCCU Community Room. This group offers suggestions, useful sites for information and ways to organize. There is a core group of researchers who are always willing to help newcomers or casual researchers. Occasionally the group invites a speaker on a topic of interest. Contact Amy Lutzke at (920) 563-7790 for additional information.
American Legion bingo this Friday
Bingo has resumed at The American Legion Post 67. It will be held every first and third Friday of each month from 7-10 p.m. It will also be held on the 5th Fridays of those months. (Exceptions: not on Dec. 3 and Dec. 31).
How to submit a brief
News briefs are to be 50 words or less and are to only run a maximum of two times. Email to lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334.