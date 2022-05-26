Annual Moravian Church plant sale set
The annual Lake Mills Moravian Plant sale, featuring flowers and vegetable, will be held May 27 and 28. The sale will be held in the upper parking lot, 301 College St. Hours will be Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lakeside graduation SundayLakeside Lutheran High School’s 2022 graduation will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. on the high school athletic competition field. Douglas Weittenhiller III is this year’s valedictorian and Alyssa Reinke is the salutatorian. There are a total of 94 students in the graduating class.
Recycling 101 set for June 1 at the libraryThe L.D. Fargo Public Library will host a presentation by Caitlin McLeavey from Jefferson County’s Solid Waste Department June 1 at 6 p.m. at the library. Attendees will learn what is recyclable and what happens to it after it is picked up at this free event.
Lake Mills Optimist Junior Fisheree to be held June 4The Lake Mills Optimist Club will hold the 22nd Annual Junior Fisheree on June 4 at the Mill Pond from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with registration at the fire station. Children 12 and under will have chances to win rods, reels and other prizes, participate in a variety of games and contests and be treated to root beer and hot dogs. Participants can bring their own gear, or can use the gear available at the event. More information can be found at www.lakemillsoptimists.com.
June 7 community blood driveAn American Red Cross blood drive will be held June 7 at the Lake Mills municipal building. Appointments will be available from noon to 6 p.m.To make an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: LakeMills.
City band kicks off summer season June 8The Lake Mills City Band will hold its first free concert of the summer on June 8 at Commons Park. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. The theme of the concert will be Stage, Screen and Television.
Parks department seeking flowerbed volunteersThe Lake Mills Parks Department is seeking individuals, families, or groups to adopt flowerbeds downtown and in Lake Mills parks. Responsibilities may include planting, weeding, mulching, deadheading, and watering. People may also volunteer for short-term projects. For more information contact Vicki Wickliffe at 920-648-5370.
How to submit a news briefNews briefs can be submitted by emailing lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334. Briefs should include the date, time and location of the event and public contact information.