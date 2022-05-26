Lake Mills Optimist Junior Fisheree to be held June 4
The Lake Mills Optimist Club will hold the 22nd Annual Junior Fisheree on June 4 at the Mill Pond from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with registration at the fire station. Children 12 and under will have chances to win rods, reels and other prizes, participate in a variety of games and contests and be treated to root beer and hot dogs. Participants can bring their own gear, or can use the gear available at the event. More information can be found at www.lakemillsoptimists.com.
June 7 community blood drive
An American Red Cross blood drive will be held June 7 at the Lake Mills municipal building. Appointments will be available from noon to 6 p.m.To make an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: LakeMills.
City band kicks off summer season June 8
The Lake Mills City Band will hold its first free concert of the summer on June 8 at Commons Park. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. The theme of the concert will be Stage, Screen and Television.
Parks department seeking flowerbed volunteers
The Lake Mills Parks Department is seeking individuals, families, or groups to adopt flowerbeds downtown and in Lake Mills parks. Responsibilities may include planting, weeding, mulching, deadheading, and watering. People may also volunteer for short-term projects. For more information contact Vicki Wickliffe at 920-648-5370.
Howto submit a news brief
News briefs can be submitted by emailing lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334. Briefs should include the date, time and location of the event and public contact information.