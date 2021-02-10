Jefferson County American Legion to meet
The JC American Legion meeting will be held at the Jefferson Legion Post 167 at 321 North St. on Feb.18, 2021 at 7 p.m. All Legionaries are welcome to attend. Contact Dale Mitchell, County Commander for more info.
Republican Party to hold annual caucus
Jefferson County Republican Party will hold its annual caucus at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 20 at Carla’s Catering, 1525 Janesville Ave., Fort Atkinson. The Agenda includes delegate approval, officer elections, reports and resolutions. Members in good standing may vote. Call Jim Braughler at jbbraughler@yahoo.com for more info.
Tyranena Ladies Club to meet
The February meeting of the Tyranena Ladies Club will be held Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Lake Mills municipal building will be the speaker. Cori Olin, Exec. Director of Rock River Community Clinic. Bring three dozen items to fill our Easter Baskets which will be given to residents of our local retirement homes.
