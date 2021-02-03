How to submit a brief

News briefs are to be 50 words or less and are to only run a maximum of two times. Email to lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334.

Jefferson County American Legion to meet

The Jefferson County American Legion meeting will be held at the Jefferson Legion Post 167 at 321 North St. on Feb.18, 2021 at 7 p.m. All Legionaries are welcome to attend. Contact Dale Mitchell, County Commander for more information.

Republican Party to hold Annual Caucus

Jefferson County Republican Party will hold its annual caucus at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 20 at Carla’s Catering, 1525 Janesville Ave., Fort Atkinson. The Agenda includes delegate approval, officer elections, reports and resolutions. Members in good standing may vote. Contact Jim Braughler at jbbraughler@yahoo.com.

Load comments