FFA alumni bowling fundraiser SaturdayThe Lake Mills FFA Alumni is hosting a 9 pin tap tournament fundraiser April 9 at Hering’s Fish Bowl, 137 Sandy Beach Road. There will be a 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. shift of bowling. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for FFA associate members, and middle and high school students, and free for those in fourth grade and younger. Text Dave Messmer at 920-988-5455. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, live auction at 6 p.m. and a bucket raffle that will close at 8 p.m.
Blood drive scheduled for April 12A Red Cross blood drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on April 12 at the Lake Mills municipal building, 200 Water St. Pre-registration is required and can be done by visiting https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (733-2767).
Optimist egg hunt slated for April 16The Lake Mills Optimist Easter egg hunt will be held Saturday, April 16 at Commons Park. The free event for children ages 7 and younger begins at 10 a.m. The Easter bunny will make an appearance. Participants are asked to bring a basket for eggs. Parents and children are asked to stay on the sidewalks in and around the park prior to the start of the event. In case of inclement weather, children may pick up treat bags from the park at 10 a.m. on the scheduled date.
Friends seeking gardens for summer tourThe Friends of the L.D. Fargo Public Library will host a garden tour on Saturday, July 16. The Friends group is seeking gardeners who are willing to include their gardens on the tour. Funds raised during the garden tour will be used to sponsor programs and enrich activities at the library. Anyone interested in being on the tour should contact Vicki Wickliffe at 920-648-5370.
RLAC hosting April 30 fundraiserThe Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St., is hosting a spring fundraising event — The Big Band Swing Dance — on Saturday, April 30. Dance lessons will be offered from 6:15-7 p.m. and live music from The Main Street Big Band will run from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are available online at rocklakeac.org or stop in to the center during office hours. All proceeds go towards supporting the programming efforts of the RLAC.
