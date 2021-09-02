A Service to Honor the Anniversary of Sept. 11th
The City of Lake Mills Fire Department will host a service in honor of the 20th Anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001 on Saturday, Sept. 11th at 6 p.m. at Lake Mills Common’s Park. The public is invited to attend. There will be many services around our nation on this day to remember and honor those whose lives were lost. The City of Lake Mills Fire Department invites all to join us in our service on this day as our nation and community remembers.
L.D. Fargo Public Library offering extended hours
The LD Fargo Library is expanding hours on Sept. 7. New hours are Monday — Thursday 9 a.m. — 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. All of the library is open to the public except the community room. News and updates are posted on the website and Facebook. www.lakemills.lib.wi.us www.facebook.com/ldfargo
American Legion bingo this Friday
Bingo has resumed at The American Legion Post 67. It will be held every first and third Friday of each month from 7-10 p.m. It will also be held on the 5th Fridays of those months. (Exceptions: not on Dec. 3 and Dec. 31).
JC Retired Area Educators to meet Sept. 9
The Jefferson County Retired Educators will meet Sept. 9 at Lindburg’s by the River, 1413 Oconomowc Ave., Watertown. The meal will have chicken as the éntree. David Hertel will conduct an Antique Roadshow. Members may bring a family herloom or a picture of an item. No jewelry or sports memorabilia.
Free breakfast and lunch allowed thru school year
The Lake Mills Area School District would like to remind families the Free Meals for Kids Program will continue through the end of the 2021-2022 school year. You do not need to sign up but, it is important that families with students in the Middle School and High School to check their students food service account as ala carte items are still charged per usual. Elementary Students who bring their meals from home and want a milk for their lunch will be charged $0.30 for a la carte item. Contact Nutrition Services at (920) 648-2355 or catherine.kooiman@lakemills.k12.wi.us for more information.