Moravian Church hosts virtual concertThe Lake Mills Moravian Church is presenting a virtual concert of “Lessons and Carols of Christmas.” It’s the story of the promise of the Messiah and the birth of Jesus as told in Bible readings, Christmas carols and hymns. The concert can be viewed on the Lake Mills Moravian Church YouTube channel by selecting “Lessons and Carols.”
Live Nativity at United Methodist Church Dec. 23A quiet still life of the Bethlehem Stable scene remembering the birth of Jesus may be viewed at the Lake Mills United Methodist Church, 271 E. Prospect St on Thursday, Dec. 23 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Guests are invited to slowly drive by the lighted scene or park in the church parking lot and walk by.
Leader office to close for holidaysThe Lake Mills Leader office will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) and Friday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve).
Free holiday band performance set for Dec. 30The Lake Mills City Band will be giving a free holiday performance on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. in the Lake Mills High School auditorium.
Saferide program to be offered New Year’s EveThe Saferide program will be offered New Year’s Eve from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Rides will be from home to and from sponsored location to sponsored locations only. Participating locations include: Aztalan Inn; Crawfish Junction; TT’s Timeout; The Grist Bar and Table; Sunshine Brewery; Dog and Shrub Distillery; Hering’s Fish Bowl; Sportsman’s Pub, Pyramid Event Venue. Call or text 920-605-0112 to arrange pick ups and drop offs. Donations can be mailed or dropped off to TT’s Timeout 107 S. Main Street.
American Legion bingoBingo games are held at the Lake Mills American Legion Post 67 building. It will be held every first and third Friday of each month from 7-10 p.m. It will also be held on the fifth Fridays as applicable. (Exceptions: Dec. 31)
