Drive-in movie at Trinity to support UkraineThere will be a drive-in movie offered on Friday, May 20 from 7 p.m. to midnite at Trinity Lutheran Church. The movie to be shown will be American Underdog. Free-will donations will be accepted, money will go to the Lutheran World relief Fund to help Ukraine. Refreshments will be provided.
Read to Dogs Saturday at the libraryThe L.D. Fargo Public Library will be holding a Read to Dogs program May 21 from 10-11 a.m. Children will be able to practice their reading skills with canines in the lower level at the library. No pre-registration is required.
Lake Mills High School Show Choir to performThe LMHS Show Choir Showcase performance will be held Saturday, May 21 in the Lake Mills High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. All LMHS Show Choir alumni and those 18 years and under are free. Adults are $10. Join us for a great evening of entertainment and desserts.
Tangled Yarns meeting May 23The knitting and crochet group, Tangled Yarns, will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the L.D. Fargo Library on on the fourth Monday of the month. This informal gathering is for any ability and anyone who has an interest in these crafts. Attendees should bring their own supplies and projects to complete.
May 25 market features pollinators talkDoug and Yvette Jenks, Lake Mills honey producers, will be giving a short presentation on pollinators at the May 25 Lake Mills Farmers & Artisans Market. This week’s market will also feature a seedling sale featuring seeds harvested by first graders at the Lake Mills Elementary School garden.
Brew with a View returns May 26Help raise money for the Jefferson County Parks Department at the first 2022 Brew with a View event set for May 26 at Korth Park. Enjoy free musical entertainment and purchase food and beverages from 5-8 p.m. All money raised through beverage sales are donated to the parks department; guests are asked to not bring in carry-in beverages. For more information visit Tyranena Brewing Company’s website or Facebook page.
Annual Moravian Church plant sale setThe annual Lake Mills Moravian Plant sale, featuring flowers and vegetable, will be held May 27 and 28. The sale will be held in the upper parking lot, 301 College St. Hours will be Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lake Mills Optimist Junior Fisheree to be held June 4
The Lake Mills Optimist Club will hold the 22nd Annual Junior Fisheree on June 4 at the Mill Pond from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with registration at the fire station. Children 12 and under will have chances to win rods, reels and other prizes, participate in a variety of games and contests and be treated to root beer and hot dogs. Participants can bring their own gear, or can use the gear available at the event. More information can be found at www.lakemillsoptimists.com.
Parks department seeking flowerbed volunteers
The Lake Mills Parks Department is seeking individuals, families, or groups to adopt flowerbeds downtown and in Lake Mills parks. Responsibilities may include planting, weeding, mulching, deadheading, and watering. People may also volunteer for short-term projects. For more information contact Vicki Wickliffe at 920-648-5370.
How to submit a news brief
News briefs can be submitted by emailing lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334. Briefs should include the date, time and location of the event and public contact information.