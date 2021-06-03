How to submit a brief
GOP to hold meeting June 3
Jefferson County GOP is hosting Info & Issues Night featuring the eight Republican candidates for the 37th Assembly District Special Election. The event is at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 3 at Watertown Elks Club, 117 N. 1st Street. Following a brief bio introduction, each candidate will give a four-minute presentation.
Junior Fisheree to be held this Saturday
The Lake Mills Optimist Club will hold the 21st Annual Junior Fisheree on June 5 at the Mill Pond from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with registration at the fire station. Children 12 and under will have chances to win rods, reels and other prizes, participate in a variety of games and contests and be treated to root beer and hot dogs. Participants can bring their own gear, or can use the gear available at the event. More information can be found at www.lakemillsoptimists.com.
First City Band concert to be held June 9
Join the City Band on Wednesday, June 9 for it’s first concert in the park, beginning at 7 p.m. in Commons Park. The Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the concert and will provide treats to those attending. Attendance is free and all are welcome to attend.
Adopt a flowerbed
Lake Mills Parks Department is seeking individuals, families or groups to adopt flowerbeds and shrub beds this summer in Lake Mills Parks and public areas. Responsibilities may include planting, weeding, mulching, deadheading and watering. Beds vary in size and amount of maintenance. Volunteer for short-term projects by contacting Vicki Wickliffe at 920-648-5370.
Rec Dept. discount tickets now available
The Recreation Department is offering discount tickets Memorial Day thru Labor Day for: Milwaukee County Zoo; Noah’s Ark; Six Flags Great America and Mt. Olympus. Stop in at the Rec Department office, 120 E. Lake Park Place. M-F 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. Payments must be made by check or cash. ONLY for 2021 Six Flags tickets will only accept credit cards. Visit www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation for pricing info.