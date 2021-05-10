How to submit a brief
News briefs are to be 50 words or less and are to only run a maximum of two times. Email to lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334.
LMHS Show Choir auditions to be held
Lake Mills High School 2021-22 Show Choir auditions will be held May 17 and 18. Information can be found at lmmp.org or contact linda.heimstreet@lakemills.k12.iw.us.
Peanut workers needed
Peanut workdays are held the first and third Wednesdays each month in the lower level of First Congregational United Church of Christ 307 W. Madison, Lake Mills. Work starts right at 8 a.m. Hair Coverings, and face masks are required.
