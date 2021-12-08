Library survey now available
The L.D. Fargo Public Library invites the community to take a survey available online at https://www.lakemills.lib.wi.us. The survey, which can be taken by any resident, is to determine what type of support exists for a possible library expansion.
Children’s clothing, toy giveaway Dec. 10The December Lake Mills children’s clothing and toy giveaway returns Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Lake Mills United Methodist Church, 271 E. Prospect St. Donations are being accepted through Dec. 9 at several locations throughout the city including Trinity Pines, Agency Insurance, Rubbish Restyled, and Lake Mills United Methodist Church. The following items are being sought, either new or gently used: children’s clothing, winter clothing, toys and holiday gifts, and wrapping paper. For more information visit https://sunrisereach.org/clothing-giveaway/
Santa Breakfast slated for Dec. 11Santa’s Breakfast will be held Dec. 11 at the American Legion, 129 S. Main St. Tyranena Ladies Club will be serving scrambled eggs, bacon or sausage, applesauce, fresh baked goods, juice, milk or coffee from 9-10:30.a.m. Tickets are $4 per person tickets. Buy a ticket at the Lake Mills Market by Dec. 10 for a chance to win a gift basket worth $120.
Sen. Johnson to hold mobile office hours Dec. 15Staff members of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) will be available for mobile office hours at the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building, 101 N. Main St., on Dec. 15 from 10-11 a.m. These office hours allow constituents to meet with the senator’s staff to request assistance with a federal agency or regarding other federal matters.
Lake Mills Optimist hosting Adopt a FamilyThe Lake Mills Optimist Club’s Adopt a Family event is designed to help local families in need. Items can be dropped off at Ace Hardware, Dollar General, Lake Mills Cleaners & Dyers, Pyramid Event Venue, Rock Lake Nutrition, Ryan’s Auto, The Parlor and TT’s Timeout. All donations must be new. All bins will be picked up by Dec. 17. Back this year is the Amazon Gift Registry; search LM Optimists under the Baby Registry tab.
Lake Mills Light & Water Holiday Toy DriveThe Lake Mills Light & Water will be holding a Holiday Toy Drive through Dec. 17. Bring a new and unwrapped toy for children ages ranging from 4 to 15 and get two strings of LED holiday lights. Toys can be dropped off at Lake Mills Light & Water, 155 S. Industrial Drive between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. For more information call 920-648-4026.
Holiday fun kits available at the libraryChildren, teens and adults are invited to pick up a free holiday fun kit at the L.D. Fargo Public Library. Make a wooden ornament, enter the gingerbread book character contest, participate in a neighborhood scavenger hunt, create a card for an assisted living resident and more. One kit per person while supplies last.
Aztalan-Milford Cemetery Association meeting Dec. 18The quarterly meeting of the Aztalan-Milford Cemetery Association will be held Saturday, Dec. 18. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. and be held at W6908 County Road BB.
Fire department hosting food driveThe Lake Mills Fire Department is hosting a holiday food drive to benefit the local food pantry through Dec. 21. Donation collection sites are Lake Mills Market, Lake Mills High School, Lake Mills Middle School, Lake Mills City Hall, Lake Mills Fire Department, Lake Mills Moravian Church, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School, and Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Live Nativity at United Methodist ChurchA quiet still life of the Bethlehem Stable scene remembering the birth of Jesus may be viewed at the Lake Mills United Methodist Church, 271 E Prospect St on Thursday, Dec. 23 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Guests are invited to slowly drive by the lighted scene or park in the church parking lot and walk by.
Leader office to close for holidays
The Lake Mills Leader office will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) and Friday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve).
Free holiday performance set for Dec. 30
The Lake Mills City Band will be giving a free holiday performance on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. in the Lake Mills High School auditorium.
Saferide program to be offered New Year’s Eve
The Saferide program will be offered New Year’s Eve from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Rides will be from home to participating locations only and from sponsored location to sponsored location only. Location information will be available and posted by Dec. 8. Donations can be mailed or dropped off to TT’s Timeout 107 S. Main Street.
Library Genealogy Club
The Library hosts a monthly group of genealogists that meets the 4th Wednesday of the month at noon in the FCCU Community Room. This group offers suggestions, useful sites for information and ways to organize. There is a core group of researchers who are always willing to help newcomers or casual researchers. Occasionally the group invites a speaker on a topic of interest. Contact Amy Lutzke at (920) 563-7790 for additional information.
American Legion bingo is back
Bingo has resumed at The American Legion Post 67. It will be held every first and third Friday of each month from 7-10 p.m. It will also be held on the 5th Fridays of those months. (Exceptions: not on Dec. 3 and Dec. 31).