Witches Night Out to be held Oct. 27
Withes Night Out will be held Wednesday, Oct. 27. This will be a combined evens with the Lake Mills Main Street Program. There will be a book reading at the Commons Park Gazebo by local author, Leann Schwandt, who recently published “The Twelve Days of Halloween” followed by a costume parade that leads to trick or treating downtown Lake Mills which begins at 4 p.m.
City-wide trick or treating Oct. 31
City-wide trick or treating will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Library Genealogy Club
The Library hosts a monthly group of genealogists that meets the 4th Wednesday of the month at noon in the FCCU Community Room. This group offers suggestions, useful sites for information and ways to organize. There is a core group of researchers who are always willing to help newcomers or casual researchers. Occasionally the group invites a speaker on a topic of interest. Contact Amy Lutzke at (920) 563-7790 for additional information.
American Legion bingo is back
Bingo has resumed at The American Legion Post 67. It will be held every first and third Friday of each month from 7-10 p.m. It will also be held on the 5th Fridays of those months. (Exceptions: not on Dec. 3 and Dec. 31).
How to submit a brief
News briefs are to be 50 words or less and are to only run a maximum of two times. Email to lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334.