Parks department exploring creation of Friends groupAnyone interested in exploring the creation of a Friends of the Jefferson County Parks group is invited to attend two informational discussion sessions hosted by the Jefferson County Parks Department. The first meeting is scheduled for March 8 at 5 p.m. at the UW-Extension building at 864 Collins Road in Jefferson. The second meeting is slated for March 22 at 5 p.m. at the same location. Virtual attendance will also be available. To register, visit https://forms.gle/XLQS9j7PtkV1sJir5.
Conservative Force meeting set for March 8The Conservative Force will meet at the Lake Mills Family Restaurant on March 8. Social hour and dinner begin at 5 p.m. with the meeting starting at 6 p.m. More details and information on the Conservative Force can be found at www.conservativeforce.org.
Library hosting March 15 Memory CafeThe L.D. Fargo Public Library will host a March 15 Memory Cafe from 1-2:30 p.m. Memory Cafe is an informal social gathering for those living with early-stage memory loss and their care partner. The theme will be Music Through the Decades; attendees will explore popular music and artists from the past 70 years and be able to share personal stories about their favorite music. Masks are requested. Register online at librarymemoryproject.org/events or by calling 920-648-2166.
Virtual school board candidate forum March 16Lake Mills Citizen Advocates for Public Education (CAPE) will host a virtual forum for the four Lake Mills School Board candidates on March 16 beginning at 7 p.m. The forum will be live-streamed on the city’s cable channel, 993 on Spectrum, and the city’s YouTube channel at https://www.facebook.com/lakemillstv. The forum will be available to watch on those two platforms and on the CAPE Facebook page after it has been conducted.
St. Patrick’s Day dinner to be held March 20St. Patrick’s Day Dinner at St. Gabriel/St. Francis Xavier Parish center, 608 College St., will be held Sunday, March 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. An Irish meal featuring corned beef and all the fixings is $14 adults; $7 age 6–12, children 5 and under are free. Dine-in or carry-outs available.
Wiedenfeld, Boelter open house set for March 20Lake Mills School Board candidates Sheena Wiedenfeld and Maureen “Mo” Kennedy Boelter will host an open house on March 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lake Mills American Legion Post 67, 129 S. Main St. Attendees will be able to meet the candidates and ask them questions during this time.
First Congregational Peanut Project returnsThe Peanut Project at First Congregational United Church of Christ has returned and meets the first and third Wednesdays each month. Work is conducted at the church, 307 W. Madison St., and begins at 8 a.m. Peanut purchase discounts are available to those who stay until the work is done. For more information contact the church at 920-648-5813.
Free community COVID-19 testing available
Community members can sign up for free COVID-19 testing online at https://trackbynovir.com/login. Use community code W0188 when registering. Appointments can be set up through the Lake Mills Area School District COVID-19 portal at https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/families/covid-19-information.cfm. The test site is located at 322 N. Main St.
How to submit a briefNews briefs can be submitted by emailing lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334. Briefs should include the date, time and location of the event and public contact information.