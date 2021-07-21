How to submit a brief
News briefs are to be 50 words or less and are to only run a maximum of two times. Email to lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334.
Bank of Lake Mills to host food drive
The Bank of Lake Mills is hosting a food drive. All items collected will go to the Lake Mills Food Pantry and Watertown Food Pantry. Food donations can be dropped of at either Bank of Lake Mills location during normal business hours now thru July 31. Monetary donations will also be accepted. Checks can be made payable to Lake Mills Food Pantry or Watertown Food Pantry.
LMHS Class of 1970 Class Reunion
The Lake Mills High Class of 1970 will be having its 50th + 1 Class Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 14. They have been unable to locate the following classmates. If you know their current address, please contact Jim Schmeisser at james.schmeisser@gmail.com. The classmates: Marty Bade, Nancie Bruns Malin, Larry Conley, Marianne Duner Martinelli, Paul Gerholdt, Robin Gettleman, Connie Johnson Bright, Fred Oswald, Marty Simonson, and Dennis West.
Class of 2019/2020 cumulative files now available
The Lake Mills High School Class of 2019 and the Class of 2020 can now pick up their Cumulative Files from the Lake Mills High School office. Contact Mrs. Wollin at 920-648-2355 ext 308 or before you come so she can get it out for you. All remaining files will be shredded on Oct. 15.
Rec Dept. discount tickets now available
The Recreation Department is offering discount tickets Memorial Day thru Labor Day for: Milwaukee County Zoo; Noah’s Ark; Six Flags Great America and Mt. Olympus. Stop in at the Rec Department office, 120 E. Lake Park Place. M-F 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. Payments must be made by check or cash. ONLY for 2021 Six Flags tickets will only accept credit cards. Visit www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation for pricing info.