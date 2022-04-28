City comprehensive plan survey now availableThe City of Lake Mills is updating its city-wide comprehensive plan to guide the its planning and development for years to come. People can complete a survey to provide input on the city’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and challenges are and what is most important to you. A link to the online survey can be found on the city’s website at https://www.ci.lake-mills.wi.us/. Paper copies are available at the municipal building and L.D. Fargo Public Library.
School district hosting facility information sessionsThe Lake Mills School District will be hosting three information sessions on the proposed intermediate school. The sessions will review space needs, summarize planning efforts, share the proposed plan, and discuss public questions and feedback. An online session is set for May 3 at noon, the link is available at https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/district/facilities-information-sessions.cfm. In-person sessions are set for May 5 and 11; both will begin at 6 p.m. and held in the Lake Mills Elementary School’s gym.
Blood drive scheduled for April 28A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 8:30 — 1:30 p.m. on April 28 at the Lake Mills High School lower gym, 615 Catlin Drive. Schedule a blood donation appointment today by visiting https://www.redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Local residents to be featured on Clay Collective tourLake Mills residents Bruce Johnson, Ed Klein and Laura Klein, along with Lake Mills High School alumni Chad Steve, will be participating in the 10th Annual Clay Collective Spring Pottery Tour. The event will be held April 30 and May 1; attendees will be able to see the studios where the artists work and see a variety of pieces. A map of the tour and more information can be found online at https://theclaycollective.org.
Free author reading, signing set for April 30Local author Ashleigh Nowakowski will do a reading and signing of her book, “The Shadow Child,” April 30 at Daydream Believer Books and Gifts. The free event will begin at 2 p.m.
RLAC hosting April 30 fundraiserThe Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont Street, is hosting a spring fundraising event — The Big Band Swing Dance — on Saturday, April 30. Dance lessons will be offered from 6:15-7 p.m. and live music from The Main Street Big Band will run from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are available online at rocklakeac.org or stop in to the center during office hours. All proceeds go towards supporting the programming efforts of the RLAC.
Upcoming Middle School band and orchestra concertsLake Mills Area School District presents the upcoming band and orchestra concerts beginning with May 2, Lake Mills High School orchestra; May 5, 5th-8th grade choirs; May 12, 5-12th grade bands; May 15 Lake Mills High School Choirs and Thursday, May 19 — 5-8th grade orchestra.
Environmental cleanup, garlic pull through May 2The Rock Lake Improvement Association is asking the public to pick up litter and pull garlic mustard in any community or county park. Since garlic mustard is invasive, throw it in your trash. Do not compost it or put it in yard waste.
Parks department seeking flowerbed volunteersThe Lake Mills Parks Department is seeking individuals, families, or groups to adopt flowerbeds downtown and in Lake Mills parks. Responsibilities may include planting, weeding, mulching, deadheading, and watering. People may also volunteer for short-term projects. For more information contact Vicki Wickliffe at 920-648-5370.
Annual Moravian Church plant sale set The annual Lake Mills Moravian Plant sale, featuring flowers and vegetable, will be held May 6 and 7. A second sale weekend will be May 27 and 28. The sale will be held in the upper parking lot, 301 College St. Hours will be Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Trinity Youth drive-thru brat sale May 7The Trinity Youth Drive-thru Brat Sale will be held Saturday, May 7, starting at 10 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church 346 W. Pine Street. Drive-through style service, limited contact, grilled brats or hotdogs, chips, dessert, individually wrapped condiments and water. Free-will donations will be accepted to support Trinity Youth’s trip to the youth gathering in 2024.
RLAC dance recital May 7The Rock Lake Activity Center Dance Studio will host its spring dance recital May 7 at 10:30 a.m. The recital will be held in the auditorium of the Lake Mills High School. Tickets for the event are $5 and available through the Rock Lake Activity Center 229 Fremont St. or order online at www.rocklakeac.org. Tickets purchased the day of the event must be cash only. Thirty-two dancers of various ages will perform this year in 14 separate numbers. In addition, the RLAC theater group will perform a piece.
Downtown clean up slated for May 14Volunteers of all ages are needed for a May 14 downtown clean up event hosted by Legendary Lake Mills. Volunteers will be tasked with picking up litter, trimming weeds and brush, and cleaning up downtown areas. Participants should report to Commons Park at 9 a.m.; they are asked to wear comfortable outdoor clothing and good shoes or boots and bring gardening gloves if available. Garbage bags and nitrile gloves will be provided. Adults are asked to supervise the safety of volunteers and some teams may be asked to drive to outlying areas of the city. The event will conclude with a noon pizza party in the Lions shelter at Commons Park.
Friends seeking gardens for summer tourThe Friends of the L.D. Fargo Public Library will host a garden tour on Saturday, July 16. The Friends group is seeking gardeners who are willing to include their gardens on the tour. Funds raised during the garden tour will be used to sponsor programs and enrich activities at the library. Anyone interested in being on the tour should contact Vicki Wickliffe at 920-648-5370.
