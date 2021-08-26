TT’s Timeout to host playground fundraiser
During The Lake Mills Summer Send-Off, Saturday, Aug. 28, TT’s Timeout will host a fundraiser to raise money for the Dean Sanders Memorial Playground that will be located Bartel’s Beach. Dean was the Lake Mills School District Administrator for the last 12 years of his life-long career in public education. The fundraiser will be from 3 p.m. until close. All tips, donations, and 10% of the till will go to the playground. There will also be a 50/50 raffle! Dean’s children, Bret and Kara will be bartending. TT’s is located at 107 S. Main St.
Rec department moving to Main Street
The Lake Mills Recreation Department will be moving to the Leader building, 322B N. Main St. The entrance to the office will be located on Main Street; people may park on Main Street and Oak Street. There is also limited parking in the lot behind the building. The rec department offices will be closed Aug. 30 and 31 and will reopen to the public on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Office hours will remain 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the phone number will continue to be 920-648-8035.
L.D. Fargo Public Library now offering
extended hours
The LD Fargo Library is expanding hours on Sept. 7. New hours are Monday — Thursday 9 a.m. — 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. All of the library is open to the public except the community room. News and updates are posted on the website and Facebook. www.lakemills.lib.wi.us www.facebook.com/ldfargo
American Legion bingo is back
Bingo has resumed at The American Legion Post 67. It will be held every first and third Friday of each month from 7-10 p.m. It will also be held on the 5th Fridays of those months. (Exceptions: not on Dec. 3 and Dec. 31).
Library Genealogy Club
The Library hosts a monthly group of genealogists that meets the 4th Wednesday of the month at noon in the FCCU Community Room. This group offers suggestions, useful sites for information and ways to organize. There is a core group of researchers who are always willing to help newcomers or casual researchers. Occasionally the group invites a speaker on a topic of interest. Contact Amy Lutzke at (920) 563-7790 for additional information.
How to submit a brief
News briefs are to be 50 words or less and are to only run a maximum of two times. Email to lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334.