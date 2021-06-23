This is a special showcase edition
Early deadlines for July 8 Leader
In observance of the July Fourth holiday, our office will be closed Monday, July 5. Deadlines for all retail and classified advertising along with all legal notices, official publications, minutes, agendas will be at noon on Thursday, July 1. Deadline for news items will be at noon Friday, July 2.
Carnival wristbands now through noon on Friday
Wristband vouchers for the Town and Country Days carnival June 24-27 are now on sale at the Leader office, 320 N. Main Street. Vouchers are $18 at the Leader and $20 at the carnival. All vouchers must be redeemed for a wristband at the carnival midway ticket booth at the time of use. A wristband will be needed for each ride session Thursday and Friday 5-9 p.m. Saturday 1-4 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. and Sunday 12-4 p.m. Sales will be available until Friday, June 25 at noon. The Leader will not be selling advanced ride tickets. We can only accept cash or checks. Please make checks payable to the American Legion Post #67, a percentage of sales goes to them.
FFA pork sandwich fundraiser after parade
The Lake Mills FFA Alumni will be holding their annual Pork Sandwich BBQ Fundraiser in Commons Park on Saturday, June 26, immediately following the Town & Country Days Parade. Plate dinners will be sold for $8 and consist of a Pork Loin Sandwich, Chips, Pickle, White or Chocolate Milk, and a Brownie dessert. Monies raised help support the Lake Mills High School FFA Students through scholarships and leadership trips.
Rock Lake Troopers 4-H cream puff sale
Before and after the Lake Mills Town and Country Day Parade, the club will be making and selling their traditional cream puffs from 9 a.m. — 11 a.m.
Aztalan Milford Cemetery Association to meet
The Aztalan Milford Cemetery Association will hold it’s quarterly meeting Sat., June 26 at 1 p.m. at W6908 County Road B, east of Lake Mills.
Town & Country Days Parade
The Lake Mills Area Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring the annual Town & Country Days Parade Saturday, June 26 at 10:30 a.m. and will be back to the route down Main Street. Local floats to stilt walkers and live music, a community parade with something for every family member to enjoy.
Adopt a flowerbed
Lake Mills Parks Department is seeking individuals, families or groups to adopt flowerbeds and shrub beds this summer in Lake Mills Parks and public areas. Responsibilities may include planting, weeding, mulching, deadheading and watering. Beds vary in size and amount of maintenance. Volunteer for short-term projects by contacting Vicki Wickliffe at 920-648-5370.
Rec Dept. discount tickets now available
The Recreation Department is offering discount tickets Memorial Day thru Labor Day for: Milwaukee County Zoo; Noah’s Ark; Six Flags Great America and Mt. Olympus. Stop in at the Rec Department office, 120 E. Lake Park Place. M-F 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. Payments must be made by check or cash. ONLY for 2021 Six Flags tickets will only accept credit cards. Visit www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation for pricing info.
