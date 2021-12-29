Free holiday band performance set for Dec. 30The Lake Mills City Band will be giving a free holiday performance on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. in the Lake Mills High School auditorium.
Leader office to close for holidaysThe Lake Mills Leader office will be closed Friday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve).
Saferide program to be offered New Year’s EveThe Saferide program will be offered New Year’s Eve from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Rides will be from home to and from sponsored location to sponsored locations only. Participating locations include: Aztalan Inn; Crawfish Junction; TT’s Timeout; The Grist Bar and Table; Sunshine Brewery; Dog and Shrub Distillery; Hering’s Fish Bowl; Sportsman’s Pub, Pyramid Event Venue. Call or text 920-605-0112 to arrange pick ups and drop offs. Donations can be mailed or dropped off to TT’s Timeout 107 S. Main Street.
Jagler hosting Jan. 7 mobile office hoursSen. John Jagler (R-Watertown) will be hosting mobile office hours at the L.D. Fargo Public Library on Friday, Jan. 7 from 1:30-2:15 p.m. Constituents will be able to talk to Jagler about their concerns during this time.
Leader seeking veterans, current service members
Each year, The Lake Mills Leader contributes to Hometown News Group’s “We Shall Not Forget” publication, recognizing those who have served. The staff is again looking to speak with military veterans or current service members of any branch, including the National Guard, for inclusion in the publication. Any veterans or current service members with ties to Lake Mills, Milford or Aztalan who are interested in participating should contact leadereditor@hngnews.com or 920-648-2334.
American Legion bingo
Bingo games are held at the Lake Mills American Legion Post 67 building. It will be held every first and third Friday of each month from 7-10 p.m. It will also be held on the fifth Fridays as applicable. (Exceptions: Dec. 31)
Howto submit a briefNews briefs can be submitted by emailing lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334. Briefs should include the date, time and location of the event and public contact information.