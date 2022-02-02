Oak Hill Cemetery Association to meet Feb. 5The annual meeting of the Oak Hill Cemetery Association of Waterloo will take place on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. The meeting will be held at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library, Waterloo. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m.
County republican party to hold Feb. 6 caucusJefferson County Republican Party will hold its annual Caucus at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 6 at Carla’s Catering, 1525 Janesville Ave., Fort Atkinson. The Agenda includes delegate approval, reports and resolutions. Members in good standing may vote. Proposed resolutions may be submitted by Jan. 20 to Jim Braughler at jbbraughler@yahoo.com.
Free community COVID-19 testing availableCommunity members can sign up for free COVID-19 testing online at https://trackbynovir.com/login. Use community code W0188 when registering. Appointments can be set up through the Lake Mills Area School District COVID-19 portal at https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/families/covid-19-information.cfm. The test site is located at 322 N. Main St.
Elementary school collecting mittensLake Mills Elementary School is collecting new and gently used mittens and gloves in all sizes to with students. Donations can be dropped off through Feb. 11 at Sunshine Brewing Co., 121 S. Main St., during open hours or anytime on the steps at 720 N. Main St.
Trinity youth annual sub saleTrinity Youth will hold a Super Sub Sale on Sunday, Feb. 13 before the Big Game. Sub meals are $7 and include a fresh hoagie sub with meat and cheese (Roast Beef, Turkey or Ham), individually wrapped condiments, potato chips, and a homemade cookie. Ordering ahead is recommended at TrinityLM.com/subs by Wed. Feb. 9. Pick up is from 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. on Sunday, Feb 13 at Trinity Lutheran Church at 346 W. Pine St. or delivery is available upon request. All proceeds benefit the Trinity Youth trip to the National Youth Gathering 2022.
Library hosting winter reading challengeThe L.D. Fargo Public Library is holding a winter reading challenge open to people of all ages. Log five hours and two reviews between now and March 5 to win a prize. Sign up on Beanstack at lakemills.beanstack.org.
FFA alumni card party set for Feb. 20The Lake Mills FFA Alumni will hold its annual card party on Feb. 20 at the Lake Mills High School. Registration opens at noon and there is a $5 entry fee for people who will be playing cards. Sheepshead and Euchre games will begin at 12:30 p.m. Lunch will be served following cards. There will be a silent auction, live auction and 50/50 raffle at the event. Children can join for free to play UNO and other games during the card party. Proceeds benefit the Lake Mills FFA program.
Library hosting story time shorts on Fridays
Join Miss Becca each Friday at 10 a.m. for L.D. Fargo Public Library virtual story time shorts. The online event is a shortened version of toddler storytime The shorts will be posted on the library’s website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Leader seeking veterans, current service membersEach year, The Lake Mills Leader contributes to Hometown News Group’s “We Shall Not Forget” publication, recognizing those who have served. The staff is again looking to speak with military veterans or current service members of any branch, including the National Guard, for inclusion in the publication. Any veterans or current service members with ties to Lake Mills, Milford or Aztalan who are interested in participating should contact leadereditor@hngnews.com or 920-648-2334.
American Legion bingoBingo games are held at the Lake Mills American Legion Post 67 building. It will be held every first and third Friday of each month from 7-10 p.m. It will also be held on the fifth Fridays as applicable. (Exceptions: Dec. 31)
How to submit a briefNews briefs can be submitted by emailing lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334. Briefs should include the date, time and location of the event and public contact information.