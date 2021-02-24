How to submit a brief
News briefs are to be 50 words or less and are to only run a maximum of two times. Email to lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334.
Tyranena Ladies Club to meet
The February meeting of the Tyranena Ladies Club will be held Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Lake Mills municipal building will be the speaker. Cori Olin, Exec. Director of Rock River Community Clinic. Bring three dozen items to fill our Easter Baskets which will be given to residents of our local retirement homes.
Optimist Skating Party to be held March 6
The Lake Mills Optimist/Junior Optimist skating party has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 6, from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. as long as the skating rink in Commons Park is still in good condition. Doyle’s Dogs will be sponsoring horse drawn wagon rides during the same time period.
