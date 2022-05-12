Sandbox sign up now openThe Lake Mills Optimist Club will be filling sandboxes on May 18. Sign up is now open for those who would like sand and live within the Lake Mills School District boundaries. Each residence will receive up to three wheelbarrows full of sand. To sign up contact Aaron Kuhl: kuhlpmllc@gmail.com with your name, address, and location of sandbox by May 16.
Downtown clean up slated for May 14Volunteers of all ages are needed for a May 14 downtown clean up event hosted by Legendary Lake Mills. Volunteers will be tasked with picking up litter, trimming weeds and brush, and cleaning up downtown areas. Participants should report to Commons Park at 9 a.m.; they are asked to wear comfortable outdoor clothing and good shoes or boots and bring gardening gloves if available. Garbage bags and nitrile gloves will be provided. Adults are asked to supervise the safety of volunteers and s Some teams may be asked to drive to outlying areas of the city. The event will conclude with a noon pizza party in the Lions shelter at Commons Park.
Jefferson County GOP meet and greet May 16Jefferson County GOP’s next Meet & Greet features Gubernatorial candidate Tim Ramthun, along with Attorney General candidates Eric Toney and Adam Jarchow. The event is 6 p.m., Monday, May 16 at Watertown Elks Lodge, 117 N. 1st Street, Watertown. For more information contact Chairman@JeffersonCountyRepublicanParty.com.
Drive-In Movie at Trinity to support UkraineThere will be a drive-in movie offered on Friday, May 20 from 7 p.m. to midnite at Trinity Lutheran Church. The movie to be shown will be American Underdog. Free-will donations will be accepted, money will go to the Lutheran World relief Fund to help Ukraine. Refreshments will be provided.
Lake Mills High School Show Choir to perform May 21The LMHS Show Choir Showcase performance will be held Saturday, May 21 in the Lake Mills High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. All LMHS Show Choir alumni and those 18 years and under are free. Adults are $10. Join us for a great evening of entertainment and desserts.
Annual Moravian Church plant sale setThe annual Lake Mills Moravian Plant sale, featuring flowers and vegetable, will be held May 27 and 28. The sale will be held in the upper parking lot, 301 College St. Hours will be Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Friends seeking gardens for summer tourThe Friends of the L.D. Fargo Public Library will host a garden tour on Saturday, July 16. The Friends group is seeking gardeners who are willing to include their gardens on the tour. Funds raised during the garden tour will be used to sponsor programs and enrich activities at the library. Anyone interested in being on the tour should contact Vicki Wickliffe at 920-648-5370.
Parks department seeking flowerbed volunteersThe Lake Mills Parks Department is seeking individuals, families, or groups to adopt flowerbeds downtown and in Lake Mills parks. Responsibilities may include planting, weeding, mulching, deadheading, and watering. People may also volunteer for short-term projects. For more information contact Vicki Wickliffe at 920-648-5370.
