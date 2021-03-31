Annual Easter Egg Hunt to be held Saturday

The Optimist Club Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, April 3 at downtown Commons Park at 10 a.m. This event is for kids seven and under. In the event of inclement weather – eggs will be given out by the Easter Bunny under the Lions Shelter in the park.

L.D. Fargo Public Library to re-open April 5

The L.D. Fargo Public Library will be re-opening to the public April 5. There will be a 20 minute limit for visits. No study or meeting space will be available. Hours will be Mon., Wed., Fri. 10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Tues. & Thurs. 10 a.m. — 7 p.m. and Sat. 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.

