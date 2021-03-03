How to submit a brief

News briefs are to be 50 words or less and are to only run a maximum of two times. Email to lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334.

Weekend Fun

This weekend March 5 and 6 is the Vintage Shop Hop with Lake Mills businesses. There will also be horse drawn carriage rides sponsored by Doyle’s Dogs March 6 from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. and The Optimist Club skating party will be held during that same time, if the rink is still in good condition.

Load comments