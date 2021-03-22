How to submit a brief
News briefs are to be 50 words or less and are to only run a maximum of two times. Email to lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334.
Flashlight Egg Hunt to be held March 26
Register today for the Lake Mills Recreation Department’s fourth annual flashlight egg hunt. There will be over 1,000 eggs and other prizes, 55 of them filled with cash, gift cards and prizes. This event is for both middle and high school students grades 5-12 and will be held at the Lake Mills High School football practice field. Eggs will be scattered throughout the High School practice field. The egg hunt will start at 8 p.m and has a fee of $5. Online registration deadline is Thursday, March 25. Go to https://lakemills.cr3.rschooltoday.com/.../18/program_id/6. No day of registrations will be accepted. Bring your flashlight and your running shoes.
Aztalan Milford Cemetery Association to meet
The Aztalan Milford Cemetery Association will hold it’s quarterly and annual meeting Sat, March 27 at 1 p.m. at W6908 County Road B, east of Lake Mills.
Annual Easter Egg Hunt to be held April 3
The Optimist Club Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, April 3 at downtown Commons Park at 10 a.m. This event is for kids seven and under. In the event of inclement weather – eggs will be given out by the Easter Bunny under the Lions Shelter in the park.
L.D. Fargo Public Library to re-open April 5
The L.D. Fargo Public Library will be re-opening to the public April 5. There will be a 20 minute limit for visits. No study or meeting space will be available. Hours will be Mon., Wed., Fri. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tues. & Thurs. 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sat. 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
