Pancake breakfast to support Neumann family St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church will be holding a pancake breakfast on Feb. 26 from 8-11 a.m. to help support the Neumann family, whose home was destroyed by the July 2021 tornado. A freewill offering will be taken at the door and all funds will be given directly to the Neumann family, who are still displaced from their home. The church is hoping to raise $20,000 at the event.
First Congregational Peanut Project returns
The Peanut Project at First Congregational United Church of Christ returns Wednesday, March 2 and March 16 and meets the first and third Wednesdays each month. Work is conducted at the church, 307 W. Madison St., and begins at 8 a.m. Peanut purchase discounts are available to those who stay until the work is done. For more information contact the church at 920-648-5813.
Pedestrian public improvement meeting set
The city of Lake Mills will host a public information meeting related to pedestrian connectivity improvements throughout the city. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 2 at city hall. The pedestrian connectivity improvements are seven segments of sidewalk that fill existing gaps in the city’s sidewalk network, specifically in areas with high pedestrian activity. A map of the proposed project areas is available for viewing at the city clerk’s office.
Library hosting winter reading challenge
The L.D. Fargo Public Library is holding a winter reading challenge open to people of all ages. Log five hours and two reviews between now and March 5 to win a prize. Sign up on Beanstack at lakemills.beanstack.org.
School board candidate forum March 16
Lake Mills Citizen Advocates for Public Education (CAPE) will host a forum for the four Lake Mills School Board candidates on March 16 beginning at 7 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the public will not be allowed to attend in-person; instead, the forum will be live-streamed on the city’s cable channel, 993 on Spectrum, and the city’s YouTube channel at https://www.facebook.com/lakemillstv. The forum will be available to watch on those two platforms and on the CAPE Facebook page after it has been conducted.
Free community COVID-19 testing available
Community members can sign up for free COVID-19 testing online at https://trackbynovir.com/login. Use community code W0188 when registering. Appointments can be set up through the Lake Mills Area School District COVID-19 portal at https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/families/covid-19-information.cfm. The test site is located at 322 N. Main St.
Leader seeking veterans, service members
Each year, The Lake Mills Leader contributes to Hometown News Group’s “We Shall Not Forget” publication, recognizing those who have served. The staff is again looking to speak with military veterans or current service members of any branch, including the National Guard, for inclusion in the publication. Any veterans or current service members with ties to Lake Mills, Milford or Aztalan who are interested in participating should contact leadereditor@hngnews.com or 920-648-2334.
