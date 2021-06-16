How to submit a brief
News briefs are to be 50 words or less and are to only run a maximum of two times. Email to lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334.
City band to play June 23
The Lake Mills City Band will kick off Town & Country Days with its second concert of the season on Wednesday, June 23, beginning at 7 p.m. in Commons Park. The Band has a different policy this year for rainouts. Any concert that is rained out will be offered the following Wednesday, also at 7 p.m. in the Park.
Town & Country Days Parade
The Lake Mills Area Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring the annual Town & Country Days Parade Saturday, June 26 at 10:30 a.m. and will be back to the route down Main Street. Local floats to stilt walkers and live music, a community parade with something for every family member to enjoy.
Adopt a flowerbed
Lake Mills Parks Department is seeking individuals, families or groups to adopt flowerbeds and shrub beds this summer in Lake Mills Parks and public areas. Responsibilities may include planting, weeding, mulching, deadheading and watering. Beds vary in size and amount of maintenance. Volunteer for short-term projects by contacting Vicki Wickliffe at 920-648-5370.
Rec Dept. discount tickets now available
The Recreation Department is offering discount tickets Memorial Day thru Labor Day for: Milwaukee County Zoo; Noah’s Ark; Six Flags Great America and Mt. Olympus. Stop in at the Rec Department office, 120 E. Lake Park Place. M-F 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. Payments must be made by check or cash. ONLY for 2021 Six Flags tickets will only accept credit cards. Visit www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation for pricing info.