Witches Night Out to be held Oct. 27
Withes Night Out will be held Wednesday, Oct. 27. This will be a combined evens with the Lake Mills Main Street Program. There will be a book reading at the Commons Park Gazebo by local author, Leann Schwandt, who recently published “The Twelve Days of Halloween” followed by a costume parade that leads to trick or treating downtown Lake Mills which begins at 4 p.m.
City-wide trick or treating Oct. 31
City-wide trick or treating will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Library Genealogy Club
The Library hosts a monthly group of genealogists that meets the 4th Wednesday of the month at noon in the FCCU Community Room. This group offers suggestions, useful sites for information and ways to organize. There is a core group of researchers who are always willing to help newcomers or casual researchers. Occasionally the group invites a speaker on a topic of interest. Contact Amy Lutzke at (920) 563-7790 for additional information.
American Legion bingo is back
Bingo has resumed at The American Legion Post 67. It will be held every first and third Friday of each month from 7-10 p.m. It will also be held on the 5th Fridays of those months. (Exceptions: not on Dec. 3 and Dec. 31).
Library hosting candy scavenger hunt
The L.D. Fargo Public Library is hosting a candy bar scavenger hunt for children who are in preschool through grade 12. Find all of the candy bars in the library and turn in the scavenger hunt form for a candy prize and to be entered into a book prize drawing. The hunt is occurring through Oct. 30. For more information, contact the library.
How to submit a brief
News briefs are to be 50 words or less. Email to lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334.
Identity Theft: Protect and Prevent
A free program about protecting your identity will be offered in Lake Mills on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. at Club 55 in the Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont Street, Lake Mills. This program, in cooperation with the Lake Mills Library, will be presented by Jeff Kersten, the Agency Liaison for the Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection. He will speak about identity theft and how to prevent it, including information about Fraud Alerts and Security Freezes. Please pre-register for this program by signing the sign-up sheet at Club 55 or by calling the library at 920-648-2166.