‘Emma’ tickets on sale Monday
Tickets for the Lake Mills High School’s production of “Emma” are available to purchase at box office Nov. 1-4 from 2- 6 p.m. and an hour before each show. Tickets can also be purchased at the LMHS auditorium lobby or by calling 920-648-2355 ext. 332. Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for senior citizens and $6 for ages 18 and younger. Performances will be on Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1:30 p.m.
Tickets available for annual fashion show
The Tyranena Ladies Club will hold its fourth annual fashion show Thursday, Oct. 28 at the Lake Mills municipal building. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m. There will also be a raffle and silent auction at the event. Tickets are $15 and limited to 150. Each ticket includes appetizers and dessert; wine and water will be sold separately. Tickets can be purchased from any club member or by calling Pam at 920-650-6061. Proceeds from the event will benefit the community.
Library hosting candy scavenger hunt
The L.D. Fargo Public Library is hosting a candy bar scavenger hunt for children who are in preschool through grade 12. Find all of the candy bars in the library and turn in the scavenger hunt form for a candy prize and to be entered into a book prize drawing. The hunt is occurring through Oct. 30. For more information, contact the library.
City-wide trick or treating Oct. 31City-wide trick or treating will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Those who are trick or treating are reminded to take safety precautions due to the dark conditions of night hours.
Veterans Day parade, potluck slated for Nov. 12A local recognition of Veterans Day will be conducted on Friday, Nov. 12. There will be a veteran drive-by parade at the elementary school where students will display signs and cards for the veterans. The parade participants will meet at 9:30 a.m. and drive to the school. Following the parade will be a potluck meal at the American Legion building; each attendee is asked to bring a dish to share. Any veteran interested in participating in the parade should contact Don Grunewald at 608-239-8648.
Sign up for Chicago shopping tripThe Lake Mills Recreation Department will be hosting a shopping trip to Chicago’s Magnificent Mile on Saturday, Nov. 20. The deadline to register is Nov. 12; the cost is $45 for residents and $55 for non-residents. There is a maximum of 30 participants. Children younger than 16 who wish to participate must be accompanied by an adult. Visit the Lake Mills Recreation Department website to register.
Annual Cub Scout BreakfastThe annual Cub Scout Pack 136 Pancake Breakfast will be Saturday, Nov. 13 at the at the American Legion Post 67. The Cub Scouts are serving from 7 to 11 a.m. This will be a carry out only breakfast. You can drive to the back Legion parking lot and be greeted by cub scouts who will take your order. Cost is $5 per ticket. Kids ages 5 and under are free. The menu includes pancakes, eggs, sausages, juice, milk, coffee, and pastries. Tickets can also be purchased in advance from any local cub scouts.
Early deadlines for Veterans DayTo ensure the Leader is delivered to your homes before Veterans Day we print a day early for the Veterans Day edition of Nov. 11. Deadlines for all news items, and all retail and classified advertising in The Lake Mills Leader Nov. 11 edition will be Friday, Nov. 5 at noon. All legal notices, official publications, minutes, agendas will be noon on Thursday, Nov. 4.
Identity theft program slated for Nov. 16A free program about protecting your identity will be offered Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. at Club 55 in the Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St. This program, in cooperation with the Lake Mills Library, will be presented by Jeff Kersten, the Agency Liaison for the Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection. He will speak about identity theft and how to prevent it, including information about Fraud Alerts and Security Freezes. Pre-register for this program by signing the sign-up sheet at Club 55 or by calling the library at 920-648-2166.
Early deadlines for Thanksgiving
To ensure the Leader is delivered to your homes before Thanksgiving we print a day early for the Thanksgiving week edition of Nov. 25. Deadlines for all news items, and all retail and classified advertising in The Lake Mills Leader Nov. 25 edition will be Friday, Nov. 19 at noon. All legal notices, official publications, minutes, agendas will be noon on Thursday, Nov. 18.Submit your holiday happenings
Does your organization have an event coming up for the holidays? We would like to list it in our Showcase paper Dec. 2 which will be delivered to every home and business in town. Email Lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334. Submit your event by Nov. 26 at noon.
Library Genealogy Club
The Library hosts a monthly group of genealogists that meets the 4th Wednesday of the month at noon in the FCCU Community Room. This group offers suggestions, useful sites for information and ways to organize. There is a core group of researchers who are always willing to help newcomers or casual researchers. Occasionally the group invites a speaker on a topic of interest. Contact Amy Lutzke at (920) 563-7790 for additional information.
American Legion bingo is back
Bingo has resumed at The American Legion Post 67. It will be held every first and third Friday of each month from 7-10 p.m. It will also be held on the 5th Fridays of those months. (Exceptions: not on Dec. 3 and Dec. 31).