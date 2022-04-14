Optimist egg hunt slated for April 16The Lake Mills Optimist Easter egg hunt will be held Saturday, April 16 at Commons Park. The free event for children ages 7 and younger begins at 10 a.m. The Easter bunny will make an appearance. Participants are asked to bring a basket for eggs. Parents and children are asked to stay on the sidewalks in and around the park prior to the start of the event. In case of inclement weather, children may pick up treat bags from the park at 10 a.m. on the scheduled date.
Local author reading and signing set for April 18Local author Dr. Patrick McBride will be reading from his book, “The Luckiest Boy In The World,” on April 18 at Daydream Believer Books and Gifts. He will also be signing copies of his book. The free event begins at 6 p.m.
LMASD retirees meeting April 21The spring meeting of the Lake Mills Area School District retirees will be held April 21 at 4:30 p.m. The group will be gathering at Hering’s Fish Bowl, 137 Sandy Beach Road.
Rotary hosting April 23 post-Prom eventThe Lake Mills Rotary Club will be hosting a post-Prom event at Hering’s Fish Bowl, 137 Sandy Beach Road, on Saturday April 23 from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. The event is open to any current Lake Mills High School or Lakeside Lutheran High School student. The event is free but tickets are required; tickets can be picked up at the high school guidance offices. There will be bowling, video games, pool, refreshments, and door prizes throughout the event.
Blood drive scheduled for April 28A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 8:30 — 1:30 p.m. on April 28 at the Lake Mills High School lower gym, 615 Catlin Dr. Schedule a blood donation appointment today by visiting https://www.redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
RLAC hosting April 30 fundraiserThe Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St., is hosting a spring fundraising event — The Big Band Swing Dance — on Saturday, April 30. Dance lessons will be offered from 6:15-7 p.m. and live music from The Main Street Big Band will run from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are available online at rocklakeac.org or stop in to the center during office hours. All proceeds go towards supporting the programming efforts of the RLAC.
Trinity Youth drive-thru brat sale May 7The Trinity Youth Drive-thru Brat Sale will be held Saturday, May 7, starting at 10 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church 346 W. Pine St. Drive-through style service, limited contact, grilled brats or hotdogs, chips, dessert, individually wrapped condiments and water. Free-will donations will be accepted to support Trinity Youth’s trip to the youth gathering in 2024.
Friends seeking gardens for summer tourThe Friends of the L.D. Fargo Public Library will host a garden tour on Saturday, July 16. The Friends group is seeking gardeners who are willing to include their gardens on the tour. Funds raised during the garden tour will be used to sponsor programs and enrich activities at the library. Anyone interested in being on the tour should contact Vicki Wickliffe at 920-648-5370.
