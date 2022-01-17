Knickerbocker event sign-up now available
People are able to sign-up for Knickerbocker Ice Festival events online. Visit http://knickerbockericefest.com and click on each event for details and sign-up forms. For more information, contact Legendary Lake Mills, the newly combined Chamber of Commerce and Main Street program, at 920-648-3585 or 920-648-6721 or chamber@lakemills.org or director@lakemillsmainstreet.org.
Early deadlines for Jan. 27 showcase edition
Due to the annual Lake Mills Leader showcase edition, deadlines for all retail and classified advertising along with all legal notices, official publications, minutes, agendas will be at noon Thursday, Jan. 20. Deadline for news items will be at noon Friday, Jan. 21.
Moravian carry-out chicken dinner set for Jan. 26
The Lake Mills Moravian men’s carry-out chicken dinner will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 26. Pickup will be from 4-6 p.m. and the cost is $10. The meal includes a chicken, gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dessert and French bread. Call 920-648-5412 to order.
Library hosting story time shorts on Fridays
Join Miss Becca each Friday at 10 a.m. for L.D. Fargo Public Library virtual story time shorts. The online event is a shortened version of toddler storytime The shorts will be posted on the library’s website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Winter scavenger hunt at L.D. Fargo library
Children in preschool through grade 12 are invited to take part in the winter scavenger hunt at the L.D. Fargo Public Library through Jan. 29. Find all of the items for a candy prize and be entered into a book prize drawing. Check with the library circulation desk for more information.
Leader seeking veterans, current service members
Each year, The Lake Mills Leader contributes to Hometown News Group’s “We Shall Not Forget” publication, recognizing those who have served. The staff is again looking to speak with military veterans or current service members of any branch, including the National Guard, for inclusion in the publication. Any veterans or current service members with ties to Lake Mills, Milford or Aztalan who are interested in participating should contact leadereditor@hngnews.com or 920-648-2334.
Republican party to hold Feb. 6 caucus
Jefferson County Republican Party will hold its annual Caucus at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 6 at Carla’s Catering, 1525 Janesville Ave., Fort Atkinson. The Agenda includes delegate approval, reports and resolutions. Members in good standing may vote. Proposed resolutions may be submitted by Jan. 20 to Jim Braughler at jbbraughler@yahoo.com.
American Legion bingo
Bingo games are held at the Lake Mills American Legion Post 67 building. It will be held every first and third Friday of each month from 7-10 p.m. It will also be held on the fifth Fridays as applicable. (Exceptions: Dec. 31)
