How to submit a brief
News briefs are to be 50 words or less and are to only run a maximum of two times. Email to lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334.
Early deadlines for July 8 Leader
In observance of the July Fourth holiday, our office will be closed Monday, July 5. Deadlines for all retail and classified advertising along with all legal notices, official publications, minutes, agendas will be at noon on Thursday, July 1. Deadline for news items will be at noon Friday, July 2.
City Band concert, Wednesday, July 7
The City Band will offer its annual “Americana” concert on Wednesday, July 7, beginning at 7 p.m. in Commons Park. Come share your colors with the Band and celebrate the USA! Doyle’s Dogs is sponsoring the concert and will be offering novelty treats to all who attend. If the concert is rained out, it will be the following Wednesday, July 14 — same time and place.
Adopt a flowerbed
Lake Mills Parks Department is seeking individuals, families or groups to adopt flowerbeds and shrub beds this summer in Lake Mills Parks and public areas. Responsibilities may include planting, weeding, mulching, deadheading and watering. Beds vary in size and amount of maintenance. Volunteer for short-term projects by contacting Vicki Wickliffe at 920-648-5370.
Rec Dept. discount tickets now available
The Recreation Department is offering discount tickets Memorial Day thru Labor Day for: Milwaukee County Zoo; Noah’s Ark; Six Flags Great America and Mt. Olympus. Stop in at the Rec Department office, 120 E. Lake Park Place. M-F 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. Payments must be made by check or cash. ONLY for 2021 Six Flags tickets will only accept credit cards. Visit www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation for pricing info.