Carnival wristband vouchers on sale at the Leader office
Town and Country Days wristband vouchers are now on sale at the Lake Mills Leader office, 320 N. Main St. Vouchers are $20 at the Leader. All vouchers must be redeemed for a wristband at the carnival midway ticket booth at the time of use — Thursday and Friday 5-9 p.m., Saturday 1-4 p.m. and 5-9 p.m., and Sunday 12-4 p.m. Sales will be available until noon on Friday, June 24 and purchases are cash or check only (made out to the American Legion). The Leader will not be selling advanced ride tickets. A percentage of sales goes to the Lake Mills American Legion Post 67. The Lake Mills Leader summer hours are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to noon.
Town & Country Days Parade June 25
Legendary Lake Mills: A Chamber Main Street Organization will be sponsoring the annual Town & Country Days Parade Saturday, June 25 at 10:30 a.m. Local floats to stilt walkers and live music, a community parade with something for every family member to enjoy.
Lake Mills FFA Alumni annual pork BBQ in the park
The Lake Mills FFA Alumni will be hosting their Annual Pork BBQ Fundraiser in Commons Park on Saturday, June 25, immediately following the Town & Country Days Parade. Profits from the fundraiser go towards providing scholarships for Lake Mills High School FFA students. Plate dinners consisting of a BBQ pork sandwich, chips, pickle, milk, and brownie will be sold for $10 each. Individual BBQ pork sandwiches will be sold for $7 each.
Aztalan Milford Cemetery Association meeting
The Aztalan Milford Cemetery Association will hold their quarterly meeting on Saturday, June 25, 2022, 1 p.m. at the Aztalan Town Hall, W6260 County Road B, Jefferson, WI 53549. Questions, contact Robin Untz at 920-728-2685.
City band to play postponed concert June 29
The Lake Mills City Band will hold its twice postponed concert of the summer on June 29 at Commons Park. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. The theme of the concert will be Stage, Screen and Television.
Alice in Dairyland to appear at Farmers Market on June 29
The Legendary Lake Mills Farmers Market will be ending June Dairy month by hosting Alice in Dairyland on Wed. June 29 from 3:30 — 6 p.m. Alice will be walking around the market greeting customers then she will do a short presentation on agriculture in Wisconsin at 4 p.m. on the bandstand stage.
The Legendary Learning Night- Fish Talk rescheduled for July 6
The Legendary Learning Night- Fish Talk, hosted by the Rock Lake Improvement Association and the Jefferson County Parks Dept has been rescheduled at Korth Park Shelter on July 6 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wisconsin Dept of Natural Resources Fisheries personnel Kristina Pechacek and Mark Baldock will discuss the species of fish and the ongoing fish surveys that are occurring this year in Rock Lake. This event is free to the public.
Annual turkey dinner July 17
St. Francis Xavier/St. Gabriel Annual turkey dinner festival will be held Sunday, July 17 from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. 602 College St., Lake Mills. All are welcome! Silent auction, raffles, country market, “Thanksgiving in July” dinner served family-style or carry-out. Dinner tickets: $15 (Adults); $5 (5–12); Under 5 (free) available at the door or call 920-648-2468.
Lake Mills Class of 1987 35-year reunion
LMHS Class of 1987 35-year reunion will be held July 23. The reunion is open to LM Class of ’87 classmates from any time, even if you left prior to graduation. If you have not been contacted, call/text Dan N: 518-593-7796, Patti K: 920-988-2756, or join our class Facebook page for details.
American Legion bingo
Bingo games are held at the Lake Mills American Legion Post 67 building. It will be held every first and third Friday of each month from 7-10 p.m. It will also be held on the fifth Fridays as applicable. (Exceptions: Dec. 31)
How to submit a news brief
News briefs can be submitted by emailing lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-297-2073. Briefs should include the date, time and location of the event and public contact information.