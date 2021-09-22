Aztalan Milford Cemetery Association to meet
The Aztalan Milford Cemetery Association will hold it’s quarterly meeting Sat., Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. at W6908 County Road B, east of Lake Mills.
Trinity Youth Brat Sale
Trinity Lutheran youth brat sale, Saturday, Sept. 25 during the Citywide Rummage Sale starting at 10 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church parking lot 346 W. Pine Street. Drive-through style service, limited contact, brats or hotdogs, chips, dessert, condiments and water. Free-will donations support Trinity Youth’s trip to the Youth Gathering 2022.
LMHS Tri-M induction ceremony
The Lake Mills High School Tri-M Music Honor Society will be hosting its Induction Ceremony on Sunday, Sept, 26 at 6 p.m. in the Lake Mills High School auditorium. Student inductees will be performing a variety of vocal and instrumental pieces.
School retirees to meet Sept. 27
Retirees of the Lake Mills Area School District are invited to a Sept. 27 gathering at the North End park after 4:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring beverages and snacks to share if so desired. Call Dan Bourassa at 920-650-0372 for more information.
Club 55 to host Apple Fest
Club 55 Senior Center is inviting all older adults to ‘Apple Fest’ on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m. There will be apple pie and other apple desserts. This free gathering will include prizes and a chance to see what the senior center is all about. Rock Lake Activity Center is located at 229 Fremont Street in Lake Mills.
Moravian Church Spaghetti Dinner
The men’s fellowship of the Lake Mills Moravian Church is sponsoring a spaghetti carryout dinner, Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The menu includes spaghetti, vegetable, bread and dessert. Tickets are $10 for adults, $4 ages 6-12 and under 6 are free. Call Bob Hinzmann at 920-723-0862 or Ken Manske 920-222-6724 to order.
Oestreich retirement celebration set for Sept. 30
The community is invited to recognize Lake Mills Police Officer Troy Oestreich at a Sept. 30 retirement celebration. The event will be held in City Hall from 1-4 p.m. with a formal program at 2 p.m. Oesterich has been an officer with the local department for 26.5 years and was most recently the Community Resource Officer. His last day with the LMPD will be Oct. 2.
Come explore Jefferson County 4-H
Have you ever wondered “What is 4-H?” or “How do my kids get involved? or “What does 4-H have to offer my child?” Jefferson County 4-H Program will be holding an Open House on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 4:30 — 7:30 p.m. at the Jefferson County Extension Office, 874 Collins Road in Jefferson. Everyone is welcome to attend. if you have questions or need additional information, call (920) 674-7295 or email atkara.loyd@wisc.ed
StoryWalk grand opening set for Oct. 1
The grand opening for the L.D. Fargo Library's StoryWalk at Wallace Park, 675 Industrial Drive, is set for Friday, Oct. 1. Watch the story unfold while following the path in the park. Library staff will be hand from 9-11:30 a.m. and 3:30-5 p.m. with prizes, apple cider and more.
The Fall Festival of Color Oct. 3
On Sunday, Oct. 3 the Lake Mills Chamber will be hosting the Fall Festival of Color. The craft show features over 150 vendors selling homegrown and handmade items. While you shop, there are lots of fun things for the kids to do—pumpkin painting, a craft station, and free horse-drawn wagon rides! There will also be live music.
LMASD Community Information Sessions
Join us for a Community Information Session to hear an update on the Lake Mills Area School District’s long-range facility plan, current needs, and potential future work. Please attend one of these sessions: Monday, Oct. 4 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Lake Mills High School or Wednesday, Oct. 6, noon to 1 p.m. Virtual (visit www.lakemills.k12.wi.us).
Pyramid City run/walk registration open
Registration is open for the Lake Mills Rotary Club’s annual Pyramid City 5k run/walk at Korth Park on Oct. 9. This year’s event will benefit the Rock River Community Clinic. The cost is $30 per person. Visit lakemillsrotaryclub.com and click on the register link.
Witches Night Out to be held Oct. 27
Withes Night Out will be held Wednesday, Oct. 27. This will be a combined evens with the Lake Mills Main Street Program. There will be a book reading at the Commons Park Gazebo by local author, Leann Schwandt, who recently published “The Twelve Days of Halloween” followed by a costume parade that leads to trick or treating downtown Lake Mills which begins at 4 p.m.
Library Genealogy Club
The Library hosts a monthly group of genealogists that meets the 4th Wednesday of the month at noon in the FCCU Community Room. This group offers suggestions, useful sites for information and ways to organize. There is a core group of researchers who are always willing to help newcomers or casual researchers. Occasionally the group invites a speaker on a topic of interest. Contact Amy Lutzke at (920) 563-7790 for additional information.
American Legion bingo this Friday
Bingo has resumed at The American Legion Post 67. It will be held every first and third Friday of each month from 7-10 p.m. It will also be held on the 5th Fridays of those months. (Exceptions: not on Dec. 3 and Dec. 31).
